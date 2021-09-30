NEW YORK, Sep. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grace O'Malley and Proclamation, Ireland's premium whiskey and spirits brands, and Tri-Vin Imports, a New York-based importer and distributor of craft spirits and fine wine, announced today a distribution partnership for the New York Metro area. Grace O'Malley first launched in the U.S. at the beginning of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, followed by the U.S. launch of Proclamation in the fall of 2020. "We're thrilled to partner with Tri-Vin for the critical New York and New Jersey markets," said Stephen Cope, Founder and Managing Director of Grace O'Malley Spirits. "The team at Tri-Vin share our bold vision and risk-taking approach to brand building, making them an ideal partner for us."
"We've built our portfolio based on quality products marketed with category knowledge and passion. Grace O'Malley has the quality in the bottle and they're investing in the brand," said John D'Elia, General Sales Manager of Tri-Vin Imports. Grace O'Malley will launch a digital ad campaign, 'Meet the Queen of Irish Whiskey,' in October to support the New York and New Jersey launch. "Irish whiskey is also hot, and we're thrilled to have such a quality player in the category," continued D'Elia. The Irish whiskey category has continued its rapid growth, with control state volume increasing 19% from January to June 2021 according to NABCA, as well as an overall U.S. sales growth of 6.9% in 2020 according to the Distilled Spirits Council, making it one of the fastest growing spirits categories in the U.S.
Tri-Vin will initially distribute the core Grace O'Malley and Proclamation SKUs, owned and marketed by premium spirits company, Inis Tine Uisce Teoranta. More SKUs are expected to follow. Since launching globally last year, both Grace O'Malley and Proclamation have racked up top awards and scores. The Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey received 'Double Gold' at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, 'Triple Gold' at the MicroLiquor Spirits Awards, and 'Gold' at the San Diego International Wine & Spirits Awards and the Bartender Spirits Awards, as well as impressive scores in the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. Proclamation Whiskey also received high praise after winning 'Gold' at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, San Diego International Wine & Spirits Awards, and MicroLiquor Spirits Awards, as well as a silver medal from the Bartender Spirits Awards.
Boasting one of the highest malt contents in the blended whiskey category at 46%, Grace O'Malley's premium whiskey excites the senses and offers a smooth complexity. Proclamation Whiskey, conceived to honor the history of the people behind the 1916 Proclamation and the birth of the Irish Republic, is a triple distilled blend. Matured in bourbon casks, the blend includes a touch of sherry-finished malt, providing a complex character and tasting notes that reveal an abundance of fruit and creaminess. Both Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey and Proclamation Irish Whiskey are distilled at The Great Northern Distillery. The suggested retail price (SRP) for Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey is $36.99, while Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey is listed at $29.99 SRP.
About Tri-Vin Imports
Tri-Vin Imports Inc. was founded in 1987 by two seasoned industry pioneers with a shared passion for wine and spirits. At the outset, their mission was to discover and promote premium quality and high-value wines and spirits from around the world. As a national importer and distributor, Tri-Vin Imports continues to make a strong contribution to the growth of the industry by introducing the public to unique wines and spirits. They have a strong experience in the Irish Whiskey Category and formally distributed Glendalough Irish Whiskey before it was purchased by Marc Anthony Brands
About Grace O'Malley Spirits
As a fast-growing Irish spirits company, Grace O'Malley excites the senses with their premium blended whiskey, boasting one of the highest malt contents in the blended whiskey category at 46% and providing for a smooth complexity never before tasted. Each of Grace O'Malley's fine spirits are distilled at The Great Northern Distillery. It is in this center of whiskey excellence that Grace O'Malley's Master Blender, Paul Caris, together with Master Distillers of The Great Northern Distillery bring the magic to Grace O'Malley Whiskey from distilling to blending and cask management. In addition to whiskey, experience the taste of Ireland with Grace O'Malley's Heather Infused Irish Gin: a traditional-style gin made with modern distilling techniques drawing inspiration from the native flavors of Ireland. Grace O'Malley Spirits are widely distributed in Europe and currently imported in the U.S. by MHW. Grace O'Malley Whiskey is now available at leading off-premise accounts in the U.S. including Simply Wine in New York City with information available on SevenFifty. To learn more of the story of Grace O'Malley – the Irish Pirate Queen from the west coast of Ireland and inspiration to rebel hearts around the world -- visit graceomalleywhiskey.com. You can also join the conversation at @graceomalleyspirits.
About Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey
Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey honors both the history and the people behind the birth of the Proclamation, the founding document which proclaimed the birth of the Irish Republic in 1916. It celebrates the pivotal role they both played at the turn of the 20th Century coupled with their enduring importance in the 21st. Matured in bourbon casks & blended with a touch of sherry-finished malt by the Proclamation Master Blender to give a rounded, toasted finish. The liquid is tripled distilled and aged in new American Oak, offering up a singularly smooth whiskey with a clean taste. Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey is distilled at The Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk, Ireland and widely distributed in Europe and currently imported in the U.S. by MHW. Proclamation is now available nationwide in retailers including reservebar.com, shopproclamationwhiskey.com, and Local New York Liquors. Visit proclamationwhiskey.com for more information and join the conversation at @proclamationwhiskey.
About Inis Tine Uisce Teoranta
Inis Tine Uisce Teoranta, owners of Grace O'Malley and Proclamation and one of the biggest owners of whiskey stock holdings in Ireland, is a team working collaboratively with some of Ireland's and the world's leading craftspeople, technical experts, and spirits professionals in bringing premium Irish spirits to market. The team specializes in blending, maturing and finishing Irish whiskeys, creating premium spirits and brand building for the international market.
