HIGHLAND PARK, Mich., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grace O'Malley and Proclamation, Ireland's premium whiskey and spirits brands, and Great Lakes Wine & Spirits, Michigan's leading beverage wholesaler, specializing in wine and spirits, announced today a distribution partnership for Michigan. Grace O'Malley first launched in the U.S. at the beginning of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, followed by the U.S. launch of Proclamation in the fall of 2020. "We're very excited to announce the partnership with Great Lakes Wine & Spirits in the state of Michigan," said Stephen Cope, Founder and Managing Director of Grace O'Malley Spirits. "With nearly 80 years of success, Great Lakes can provide the innovation we are looking for to bring our spirits into the Michigan market"
"When expanding our outstanding selection, we look for high quality brands from both industry leaders and craft producers" Lewis Cooper Co-CEO. "We are honored to bring Grace O'Malley and Proclamation to the Michigan market as we continue to add to our Irish Whiskey portfolio, one of the fastest growing categories at the moment". The Irish Whiskey category has had an explosive growth with overall U.S. sales growth of 6.9% in 2020, according to the Distilled Alcohol Council, with control state volumes increasing 19% from January to June 2021 according to NABCA. It is America's fastest growing alcohol category.
Great Lakes Wine & Spirits will initially distribute Inis Tine Uisce Teoranta's Grace O'Malley and Proclamation SKUs. Grace O'Malley and Proclamation have won numerous awards and received high ratings since their global debut last year. The Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey won "Double Gold" at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, "Triple Gold" at the MicroLiquor Spirits Awards, "Gold" at the San Diego International Wine & Spirits Awards and the Bartender Spirits Awards, and "Gold" at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. Proclamation Whiskey received high praise as well, winning 'Gold' at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, San Diego International Wine & Spirits Awards, and MicroLiquor Spirits Awards, as well as a silver medal at the Bartender Spirits Awards.
Grace O'Malley's premium whiskey engages the senses and gives a smooth complexity, with one of the highest malt levels in the blended whiskey category at 46 percent. Proclamation Whiskey is a triple-distilled blend created to memorialize the history of the people behind the 1916 Proclamation and the founding of the Irish Republic. The mix includes a touch of sherry-finished malt and is matured in bourbon casks, giving it a complex character and taste notes that reveal an abundance of fruit and creaminess. The Great Northern Distillery produces both Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey and Proclamation Irish Whiskey. The suggested retail price (SRP) for Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey is $36.99, while Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey is listed at $29.99 SRP.
About Great Lakes Wine & Spirits
Great Lakes Wine & Spirits is Michigan's Largest Alcoholic Beverage Wholesaler, servicing all 83 Michigan counties and employing over 1000 people with facilities throughout the state. Celebrating their 75th anniversary in 2021, Great Lakes was founded as a family business and the tradition of good business principles has remained the cornerstone of Great Lakes Wine & Spirits success. Great Lakes Wine & Spirits strives to provide an ever-escalating standard of innovation and service to its customers and to responsibly enhance demand for its products. For more information visit glwas.com.
About Grace O'Malley Spirits
As a fast-growing Irish spirits company, Grace O'Malley excites the senses with their premium blended whiskey, boasting one of the highest malt contents in the blended whiskey category at 46% and providing for a smooth complexity never before tasted. Each of Grace O'Malley's fine spirits are distilled at The Great Northern Distillery. It is in this center of whiskey excellence that Grace O'Malley's Master Blender, Paul Caris, together with Master Distillers of The Great Northern Distillery bring the magic to Grace O'Malley Whiskey from distilling to blending and cask management. In addition to whiskey, experience the taste of Ireland with Grace O'Malley's Heather Infused Irish Gin: a traditional-style gin made with modern distilling techniques drawing inspiration from the native flavors of Ireland. Grace O'Malley Spirits are widely distributed in Europe and currently imported in the U.S. by MHW. Grace O'Malley Whiskey is now available at leading off-premise accounts in the U.S. including Simply Wine in New York City with information available on SevenFifty. To learn more of the story of Grace O'Malley – the Irish Pirate Queen from the west coast of Ireland and inspiration to rebel hearts around the world -- visit graceomalleywhiskey.com. You can also join the conversation at @graceomalleyspirits.
About Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey
Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey honors both the history and the people behind the birth of the Proclamation, the founding document which proclaimed the birth of the Irish Republic in 1916. It celebrates the pivotal role they both played at the turn of the 20th Century coupled with their enduring importance in the 21st. Matured in bourbon casks & blended with a touch of sherry-finished malt by the Proclamation Master Blender to give a rounded, toasted finish. The liquid is tripled distilled and aged in new American Oak, offering up a singularly smooth whiskey with a clean taste. Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey is distilled at The Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk, Ireland and widely distributed in Europe and currently imported in the U.S. by MHW. Proclamation is now available nationwide in retailers including reservebar.com and shopproclamationwhiskey.com. Visit proclamationwhiskey.com for more information and join the conversation at @proclamationwhiskey.
Media Contact
Frauke Weston, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, fweston@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Grace O’Malley