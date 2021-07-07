BRONX, N.Y., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grady's Cold Brew, Inc. launches The Spouch. Retailing for $8, The Spouch (pouch with a spout!) is the latest clever design in the Grady's Cold Brew product line-up. An all-in-one kit that takes all of the guesswork out of cold brewing. Customers can freshly brew (and pour) from their home with ease by just adding water. The Spouch comes pre-packed with two of the company's famous Bean Bags (compostable filter bags filled with coffee, chicory, and spices) and makes 48 fluid ounces of ready-to-drink iced coffee.
"We could've called it the Pour'n' Store or Fill 'n' Chill, but The Spouch just feels right" says Grady Laird, co-founder and namesake of the brand. "It's the same great tasting New Orleans–Style coffee experience that our customers expect from us, but in a new, easy-to-use format. We wanted something that took DIY home-brewing to another level of simplicity. And with the intuitive design of The Spouch, it makes the process foolproof."
Offering an even simpler, no-fuss way to cold-brew at-home, the new pitcher shape design makes sure you don't miss a drop. For refreshing, hassle-free iced-coffee, Grady's Spouch is so simple to use: Add water and brew for 12 hours. Pour and enjoy. Drink at home or on the go, it's lightweight and travel-friendly. Available at gradyscoldbrew.com and select national retailers.
About Grady's Cold Brew
Grady's Cold Brew was established in 2011 as one of the original brewers and bottlers of craft cold brew. Their signature New Orleans–Style cold brew flavor (coffee and chicory) has won numerous awards and critical acclaim. Grady's has been brewing and bottling their coffee in small batches at their facility located in the South Bronx since 2015.
Visit gradyscoldbrew.com for more information. Stay connected with Grady's Cold Brew @gradyscoldbrew on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
