GRAMMY® Award Nominated & World-Renowned Jazz Vocalist STACEY KENT will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday August 27 at 7:30 P.M.
Stacey Kent is a jazz singer in the mold of the greats, with a legion of fans worldwide, a host of honors and awards including a GRAMMY® Award Nomination; album sales in excess of 2 million; and Platinum, Double-Gold & Gold-selling albums that have reached a series of No. 1 chart positions during the span of her career. Her album, 'I Know I Dream: The Orchestral Sessions' (Sony) has had more than 40 million streams, won "Album of the Year" in the vocal category at the 2018 Jazz Japan Awards, and received glowing reviews, including a coveted 5 stars in Downbeat Magazine.
- "She has charm to burn, a smile that could give you hope in February and sings like nobody's business," states WALL STREET JOURNAL.
- "Intoxicating understatement at its finest...one more jewel in a discography with many," says ALL ABOUT JAZZ.
- "Total captivating…" raves BILLBOARD.
With a catalogue of 11 studio albums, and an impressive list of collaborations, Stacey Kent has graced the stages of more than 55 countries over the course of her career. Her first album for Blue Note was followed in 2009 by the Gold-selling, all-French, 'Raconte-Moi' which was that year's biggest selling French language album outside of France. Stacey was invited to perform an all-French program at the Francofolies Festival and was awarded the Chevalier Dans L'Ordre Des Arts et Des Lettres.
"Stacey Kent is an amazing and skillful vocalist and we are looking forward to a delightful night serenaded by her magnificent voice," says Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club.
Tickets for GRAMMY® Award Nominated & World-Renowned Jazz Vocalist STACEY KENT at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday August 27 at 7:30 P.M.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 34 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club has put their heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, email us at events@jimmysoncongress.com, or fill out The Jimmy's Private Event Contact Form.
