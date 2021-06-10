MATTHEWS, N.C., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter is proud to welcome shoppers to its West Alex location on Wednesday, June 23 at 8 a.m. as the company celebrates its grand opening.

The store will feature signature Harris Teeter amenities, including store made pizza; hot foods bar; sub shop; fresh sushi; ExpressLane Online Shopping; and Pharmacy.

In each of its stores, Harris Teeter strives to offer customers an excellent shopping experience, which begins with customer service and features high-quality products, variety and selection. Harris Teeter also works to be a true community partner by supporting local food banks, youth sports organizations and local schools, among other non-profit organizations.

Fast Facts

Store Address: 4550 King St. Alexandria, VA 22302

Square Footage: 72,000

Grand Opening Date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Grand Opening Time: 8 a.m.

Check-Out Lanes: 12 checkouts and 6 express checkouts

Store Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Store Features and Departments

USDA Certified Very Tender Dry Aged Beef • Fresh Store Made Burgers, Sausage & Kabobs • Full-Service Fishermans Market • Handmade Lobster Rolls • Full-Service Floral Department • Farmers Market Produce • Full-Service Fresh Foods Market Deli/Bakery • Sushi • Store Made Pizza • Sub Shop • American & Asian Hot Foods Bars • Build Your Own 6-Pack • Starbucks • Pharmacy • ExpressLane Online Shopping • Double Coupons • Club 60 Discount

http://www.harristeeter.com

Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact

Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter, 704.844.3904, drobinson@harristeeter.com

Nicole Case, Harris Teeter, 704.844.3209, ncase@harristeeter.com

 

SOURCE Harris Teeter

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.