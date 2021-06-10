MATTHEWS, N.C., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter is proud to welcome shoppers to its West Alex location on Wednesday, June 23 at 8 a.m. as the company celebrates its grand opening.
The store will feature signature Harris Teeter amenities, including store made pizza; hot foods bar; sub shop; fresh sushi; ExpressLane Online Shopping; and Pharmacy.
In each of its stores, Harris Teeter strives to offer customers an excellent shopping experience, which begins with customer service and features high-quality products, variety and selection. Harris Teeter also works to be a true community partner by supporting local food banks, youth sports organizations and local schools, among other non-profit organizations.
Fast Facts
Store Address: 4550 King St. Alexandria, VA 22302
Square Footage: 72,000
Grand Opening Date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Grand Opening Time: 8 a.m.
Check-Out Lanes: 12 checkouts and 6 express checkouts
Store Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Store Features and Departments
USDA Certified Very Tender Dry Aged Beef • Fresh Store Made Burgers, Sausage & Kabobs • Full-Service Fishermans Market • Handmade Lobster Rolls • Full-Service Floral Department • Farmers Market Produce • Full-Service Fresh Foods Market Deli/Bakery • Sushi • Store Made Pizza • Sub Shop • American & Asian Hot Foods Bars • Build Your Own 6-Pack • Starbucks • Pharmacy • ExpressLane Online Shopping • Double Coupons • Club 60 Discount
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
Media Contact
Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter, 704.844.3904, drobinson@harristeeter.com
Nicole Case, Harris Teeter, 704.844.3209, ncase@harristeeter.com
SOURCE Harris Teeter