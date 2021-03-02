JOHNSTON, Iowa, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granular and Pioneer Agronomy, both cornerstones of Corteva Agriscience, have joined forces to create a first-of-its-kind resource for U.S. farmers. Their proprietary digital planting guide brings together the best of Pioneer Agronomy expertise plus more than five million acres of anonymized Granular and Corteva data and insights.
The free planting guide is built to debunk three specific planting myths — timing, population and planting depth — and demonstrates how using millions of acres worth of data collected through collaboration from the most progressively minded farmers can help avoid a loss of up to $120 in profit per acre.
"Farmers have one shot at planting each year," said Dr. Mary Gumz, Agronomy Manager with Pioneer. "Whatever tools we can provide to take one more decision off a farmer's plate or lessen the load through actionable data and insights, we are committed to doing. We have best-in-class agronomists plus leading data and insights to give farmers the upper hand going into plant '21. Our planting guide distills up-to-date information in a manner where a farmer can actually use it to make decisions specific to their state and operation."
Available on both desktop and mobile, features of the guide include:
- State-specific planting date and seeding rate trends
- Seeding rate calculator and insights
- Downloadable planting checklist
- Video tutorials on planting depth
- Direct access to in-depth Pioneer Agronomy research of corn and soybean planting depth, planting date, population research and much more
"If you ask farmers how they make decisions, some make their decisions based on data, but what we have found that when really pressed, farmers rely on their gut because it's how they've always been doing something or it's what other farmers around them are doing," said Ken O'Brien, Granular U.S. Commercial Digital Marketing Lead. "Granular has been helping farmers transition to making data-driven decisions for more than seven years. We stand side by side with them and provide the support they need to turn their data into actions. This guide is an extension of that work and we feel strongly it can help farmers make more confident, data-backed decisions as they move into planting season."
Farmers can access the guide at http://www.granular.ag/Plant21. Along with data and insights from Granular and Pioneer, the guide also shares information on the free and simple-to-use planting features available in Granular® Insights™ and the Pioneer Seeds App. Farmers can look for even more features to be added to the guide throughout the month of March.
About Granular
Granular, a Corteva Agriscience™ company, is Farm Management Software (FMS) that is helping thousands of farmers to build more profitable and efficient farms today to steward their lands for generations to come. As the world's leading FMS, Granular uniquely combines an industry-leading support team with the most recommended suite of powerful yet easy-to-use software to help farmers and their teams run all aspects of their farm as a business. From financials to agronomy to operations, farmers are now able to make data-driven decisions with greater confidence in an increasingly challenging environment.
Granular is San Francisco-based, with offices worldwide. Granular is an independent, wholly-owned subsidiary of Corteva Agriscience (NYSE:CTVA). Learn more about Granular at http://granular.ag/, Twitter, @GranularAg, and Instagram, @Granular_Ag, or facebook.com/GranularAgriculture/.
About Pioneer
Pioneer, the flagship seed brand of Corteva Agriscience, is the world's leading developer and supplier of advanced plant genetics, providing high-quality seeds to farmers in more than 90 countries. Pioneer provides agronomic support and services to help increase farmer productivity and profitability and strives to develop sustainable agricultural systems for people everywhere.
Join the discussion and follow Pioneer on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
About Corteva Agriscience
Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at http://www.corteva.com.
Follow Corteva Agriscience on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
