NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grape seed oil is the oil extracted from grape seeds. It is either extracted by mechanically pressing grape seeds or by using chemical solvents, such as hexane.
The grape seed oil market size is expected to grow by USD 73.07 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period.
Grape Seed Oil Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Type
- Mechanical Extraction: This segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Extracting the oil mechanically helps in preserving its natural structure. In this method, grape seed is dried, peeled, and crushed or pressed to extract oil. The mechanical extraction of the grape seed oil gives higher yields compared with other methods. This method of extraction is the most widely used process for obtaining natural oil from vegetables and seeds.
- Chemical Extraction
- Geography
- Europe: Europe will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Restaurants in the region use grape seed oil owing to its advantages, such as clean and light flavor and taste. This will drive the grape seed oil market growth in Europe during the forecast period. The UK, Spain, Italy, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, and Germany are the key countries for the grape seed oil market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Grape Seed Oil Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The grape seed oil market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as online sales through third-party e-commerce players like Amazon and eBay to compete in the market.
To help businesses improve their market position, the grape seed oil market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aromex Industry, Augustus Oils Ltd., Berje Inc., Costa D'Oro Spa, Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, ITOCHU Corp., Oleificio Salvadori Srl, OLITALIA Srl, Pietro Coricelli Spa, and Pompeian Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Grape Seed Oil Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist grape seed oil market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the grape seed oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the grape seed oil market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grape seed oil market vendors
Grape Seed Oil Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 73.07 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.05
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Spain, France, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aromex Industry, Augustus Oils Ltd., Berje Inc., Costa D'Oro Spa, Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, ITOCHU Corp., Oleificio Salvadori Srl, OLITALIA Srl, Pietro Coricelli Spa, and Pompeian Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for packaged foods and meats market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Mechanical extraction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Mechanical extraction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Mechanical extraction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Chemical extraction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Chemical extraction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Chemical extraction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 COVID-19 pandemic impact on and recovery of the global grape seed oil market
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Aromex Industry
- Exhibit 43: Aromex Industry - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Aromex Industry - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Aromex Industry - Key offerings
- 10.4 Augustus Oils Ltd.
- Exhibit 46: Augustus Oils Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 47: Augustus Oils Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 48: Augustus Oils Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Berje Inc.
- Exhibit 49: Berje Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Berje Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Berje Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Costa D'Oro Spa
- Exhibit 52: Costa D'Oro Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Costa D'Oro Spa - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Costa D'Oro Spa - Key offerings
- 10.7 Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH
- Exhibit 55: Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.8 ITOCHU Corp.
- Exhibit 58: ITOCHU Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: ITOCHU Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: ITOCHU Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 61: ITOCHU Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: ITOCHU Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Oleificio Salvadori Srl
- Exhibit 63: Oleificio Salvadori Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Oleificio Salvadori Srl - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: Oleificio Salvadori Srl - Key offerings
- 10.10 OLITALIA Srl
- Exhibit 66: OLITALIA Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 67: OLITALIA Srl - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: OLITALIA Srl - Key news
- Exhibit 69: OLITALIA Srl - Key offerings
- 10.11 Pietro Coricelli Spa
- Exhibit 70: Pietro Coricelli Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Pietro Coricelli Spa - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Pietro Coricelli Spa - Key offerings
- 10.12 Pompeian Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Pompeian Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Pompeian Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Pompeian Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 77: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 79: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
