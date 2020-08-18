Grass-Fed and Finished Organic Beef Startup, Oreganic Beef Company, Delivers to Your Doorstep from Family-Owned Ranch in Madras, OR

Oreganic Beef Company, which raises fully traceable organic beef from the Rocker 3 Ranch in Madras, Oregon, is announcing the debut of their direct-to-consumer beef delivery. As of 2020, the company ships exclusively to Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado to maintain the highest quality product.