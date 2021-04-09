FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Showing the Moms in your life just how much you love and appreciate them through thoughtful gifts need not require any inconvenience. Exemplifying this point, TheLuxeList.com has curated this collection of decadent, luxurious and generally thoughtful Mother's Day endowment ideas proffering convenient direct-to-door delivery to ensure your holiday gifting game can remain on-point.
Family Cookbook Project (https://www.FamilyCookbookProject.com)
One of my favorite ideas this Mother's Day is a personal cookbook filled with her favorite recipes and photos. Imagine having Mom's beloved food secrets in a beautiful printed cookbook to pass down to future generations. It's a fun, easy way to organize recipes and preserve favorite family food traditions ...
Dorothy Lane Market Savory & Sweet Gourmet Gifts (https://DorothyLane.com)
Speaking of delicious ideas, Dorothy Lane's specialty gourmet online grocery is a must-see store for Mother's Day or any gifting occasion. They have a myriad of tasty gifts both savory and sweet. One of my favorites this season is Dorothy Lane Market's Let's Celebrate Bakery Box that is a veritable party in a package ...
On the savory side, Mom can enjoy authentic Italian staples with Dorothy Lane Market's Taste of Italy olive oil and balsamic pack. Two classic, authentic Italian flavors make a fabulous gift for mom or any foodie in your life. Vera Jane's Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is the base for their signature olive oil that's directly imported from Italy. ...
Vinci Hands-Free Citrus Juicer (https://VinciHousewares.com)
What's better than waking up to a glass of fresh juice each morning, and Mom would certainly appreciate an easy way to achieve this life's pleasure. One gift-worthy way to make juicing citrus virtually effortless is with the Vinci Hands-Free Citrus Juicer. With it, Mom will have less mess and hassle ...
Isabelle Grace Tiny ID Tags Necklace (https://www.IsabelleGraceJewelry.com)
The Tiny ID Tags Necklace by Isabelle Grace Jewelry is a beautiful way for mom to keep her loved ones close to her heart. Dainty and sweet, this darling necklace is perfect for everyday wear and makes a lovely Mother's Day gift. The necklace comes with two charms and more may be added as the wearer sees fit ...
Another special piece from Isabelle Grace Jewelry is the Infinity Band Ring, which has no beginning and no end, signifying a mother's infinite love ...
Bathtub Caddy and Bed Desk (https://SmartIdeas4Life.com)
From bath to bedtime, this is an amazing tray that'll simplify life! Smart Ideas 4 Life has created a distinctive item that marries two products into one: a bathtub caddy and a bed desk. Since me-time moments are so precious, especially for mom, the company crafted the perfect caddy to make that time even more special—no matter the relaxation setting ...
Just Puck It! CBD Bath Bomb Bundle (https://HealthyRootsHemp.com)
Speaking of bath time, help mom enjoy a nice soak this Mother's Day … with a twist. The Just Puck It! Assorted 80-milligram CBD bath bomb bundle will allow for revitalization, restoration and rejuvenation in one soaking experience ...
Wine Accessories from SpryWine.com (https://SpryWine.com)
SpryWine.com's products are great giftables that any wine-loving mom will appreciate receiving on her special day. For example, the company's Automatic Rechargeable Wine Bottle Opener is a nifty gift-worthy gadget that'll look great on the counter and will wow your guests when you open a bottle with a bit of tech flare ...
SpryWine.com's Vacuum Wine Bottle Stopper is a handy tool that can pump out the excess air in the wine bottle so it can maintain its fresh and tasty state. It helps minimize wine oxidation by sucking the air out of the bottle ...
One interesting décor item from SpryWine.com is the Metal Wine Bottle Rack—a stainless-steel wine bottle holder that will look amazing on a countertop, shelf or cabinet ...
Remote Tarot Reading with Harvest and Moon (https://HarvestAndMoon.com)
Here's a super creative and interesting Mother's Day gift that can both surprise and delight. Mariah Oller of Harvest and Moon is a remote Tarot Card Reader that can give accurate and precise insight on mom's life from afar ...
Vanity Couture Luxe Velvet Loungewear (https://www.VanityCouture.com)
Make this Mother's Day special by outfitting mom with the latest and greatest styles from Vanity Couture. The Midnight Black and Silver Velvet Bodysuit not just any basic item of its type. Made from supremely soft, stretchy velvet fabric with silver-tone stud detail, these high-waisted scoop neck bodysuits take the comfort trend to a luxurious new level ...
The Eternity Rose Pendant and Earring Set (https://www.EternityRose.com)
The Eternity Rose White Leaf Theme Pendant and Earring Set from EternityRose.com features a beautiful pendant and earring duo that is crafted from real white miniature rose petals and pure 24 karat gold. An elegant gold-dipped, multi-link chain is supplied as part of the set. The pendant features a ¾-inch miniature rose head twinned with two leaf figurines made from 24-karat gold and studded with 30 sparkling synthetic diamonds ...
Fitletic Athleisure Kit (https://www.Fitletic.com)
Fitletic's versatile athleisure kit has everything mom needs to take her essentials from the morning run to the gym, dog walks or even the airport! Match any of the company's high-quality, sleek and stylish belt bags to any outfit to carry a phone, ID, money and even a passport ...
The Cat Cave (https://CatCaveCo.com)
Cat moms will absolutely adore The Cat Cave from CatCaveCo—a décor-friendly bed fit for her furry feline friend. Made of ethically sourced wool and 100 percent natural and organic materials with vegan organic dyes, The Cat Cave is built to provide a sense of safety and protection. CatCaveCo features over 30 designs, including 3D caves, and is the No. 1 seller of this type of cat haven ...
Lilac 11 'Be Well' Skincare Kit (https://www.Lilac11.com)
Lilac 11 is all about the personal growth that comes from moments spent taking a breath and being truly present. Many believe it's in these moments we connect back to ourselves and find a harmony and fullness that shows up in other areas of our lives. Each of Lilac 11's Be Well for the Moment kit contains thoughtfully formulated products that easily integrate with your day and facilitate time to breathe and be present, 30 seconds at a time ...
MASAMI Mekabu Haircare (https://www.LoveMasami.com)
For those moms wanting to keep their locks looking lovely all the time, check out MASAMI. This clean, premium haircare line boasts a uniquely formulated Japanese ocean botanical for massive hydration: Mekabu. Sourced beneath the Wakame leaf, Mekabu is filled with ocean vitamins and minerals that leave hair healthy, shiny and gorgeous ...
HydroHair (https://www.HydroHair.com)
Having immigrated from Ecuador, Jeorge Napoleon came to the United States and worked his way up to the top of his field in the hairstyling industry. Thirty years later, he has been a top hairstylist not only with numerous high-end fashion shows like Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera under his proverbial belt, but also a portfolio of notable celebrities like Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Sofia Vergara, George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio. Now, Napoleon has made runway-ready hair available at mom's fingertips ...
DefenAge MEGA Clinical Power Trio Skincare (https://DefenAge.com)
Many moms are mindful of their skincare routine, so here's a great find. DefenAge is launching an upgraded Clinical Power Trio just for Mother's Day, which includes a supersized 8-in-1 BioSerum (0.5-ounces more serum than usual). This product set is DefenAge's core 3-step defensin-loaded signature skin care regimen ...
Begley's Earth Responsible Cleaning & Pet Products (https://www.Amazon.com)
With most gift guides, I like to include some highly practical and utilitarian items that can simply ease, expedite or enhance daily life and this item fits that bill. Seven-time Emmy nominated actor and environmentalist, Ed Begley, Jr., has created a line of eco-friendly, plant-based cleaning and pet products mom is sure to appreciate ...
