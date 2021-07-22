LOS ANGELES and AMSTERDAM and SYDNEY, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Boy Group announced today that it is launching Plant-Dairy Protein™, a new functional plant-based protein developed for the plant-based dairy industry.
"After our introduction of Plant-Meat Protein™ in the US and EU last summer, and the tremendous market interest that followed, we were approached by a lot of plant-based dairy producers" says Green Boy Group co-founder Peter van Dijken "the only logical step for us was to develop a functional plant-based protein that specifically caters to the plant-based dairy needs."
"The plant-based dairy products are developing rapidly in all sorts of forms and shapes, and you have to be able to keep up with their demands," explains Frederik Otten, co-founder of Green Boy Group. "Our customers want to create the ultimate plant-based cheese, yoghurt or spread. As the market leader in the plant-based protein segment we have the technical know-how, experience and capability to supply the industry via Plant-Dairy Protein™ with a versatile range of functional plant-based protein in terms of superior texture, flavor profile, mouthfeel and protein enhancement. International brands rely on us to formulate the highest quality plant-based dairy products out there. Green Boy has the advantage to offer Plant-Dairy Protein™ worldwide through our offices in the US, Europe and Australia."
Plant-Dairy Protein™ is a 'dairy grade' non-GMO functional plant-based protein powder. Plant-Dairy Protein™ has a neutral flavor profile, enhances mouthfeel, boosts nutritional properties and enlarges the textured aspects in plant-based dairy products.
The food industry utilizes Plant-Dairy Protein™ to produce plant-based dairy products like vegan cheese, yoghurt, ice cream, spreads, butter, mayonnaise and even eggs. Plant-Dairy Protein™ comes in four different types of protein made from Pea, Mung Bean, Fava Bean and Chickpea.
Green Boy Group, founded in 2016 by Frederik Otten and Peter van Dijken, is a leading non-GMO and organic plant-based food ingredients supplier in North America, Europe and Australia. Green Boy Group is based in Los Angeles, California, Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Sydney, Australia.
