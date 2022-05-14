Juices Manufactured Using Non-Thermal High Pressure Processing for Food Safety, Freshness and Extended Shelf Life
MIAMI , May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Plant, a Miami-based manufacturer of fresh juices and other foods, provided Formula 1 with fresh, premium juice at its Miami Grand Prix race May 6-8.
The juices are made using high pressure processing (HPP), a non-thermal technique that provides food safety, fresh, premium quality without preservatives, and extended shelf life. Other applications include deli meat, plant-based dips, salsas, seafood, baby food and pet food.
"Green Plant is the leader and innovator in utilizing this revolutionary technology with the sole purpose of expanding the Cold-Pressed HPP juice category, which will help increase awareness to consumers," said Federico Intriago, CEO, Green Plant.
Green Plant uses the Hiperbaric 420 to manufacture its juices and other fresh food products. It is the first time it delivered juice via the Petainer keg, which can be HPP'd, allowing juice to be dispensed easily and sustainably at festivals, trade shows and other events. Green Plant recently acquired its third HPP unit, making them the largest toller in Florida, processing up to 250,000 pounds of food per day.
"We're glad to see companies like Formula 1 recognize that cold-pressed juices are a premium beverage for their events," said Roberto Peregrina, director, Hiperbaric USA, with its U.S. office in Miami. "I'm sure customers appreciate the option of being served fresh beverages with no preservatives and a fresh-squeezed taste."
With HPP, foods, in their final packaging, undergo a process that uses cold water and high pressure to inactivate foodborne bacteria. Other HPP advantages include no preservatives, enhanced taste and nutrition and expanded shelf life, reducing food waste.
Petainer kegs offer an alternative to bottled juice to improve logistics and reduce environmental impact. With these needs in mind, Petainer and Hiperbaric partnered to create the world's first keg for High Pressure Processing of beverages. The kegs offer beverage manufacturers a safe, sustainable, and cost-efficient packaging solution.
The kegs fit into the vessel of Hiperbaric HPP in-pack units, optimizing the filling ratio and system productivity. In addition, the Petainer kegs and fittings are made of 100% recyclable materials and reduce the CO2 footprint, becoming a more sustainable solution.
Other fresh, cold-pressed juice companies use the Petainer kegs to distribute juice on tap at events, festivals and retail locations.
About Green Plant
The Green Plant team has a combined experience in the food and beverage industry of 50+ years, specializing in craft food and beverages that use high pressure processing technology. The company has a USDA-certified facility, in addition to organic, HACCP and kosher certifications. Its customers include cold-pressed juice companies, plant-based and salsa manufacturers, as well as seafood companies. For more information, visit http://www.greenplant.com.
About Hiperbaric
Hiperbaric is the world's leading company specialized in industrial equipment for High Pressure Technologies. Formed in 1999, Hiperbaric designs, develops, produces and markets its high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its trust, customer support, teamwork and continuous R&D efforts.
Hiperbaric has installed more than 300 HPP machines in more than 40 countries across five continents, making the company the global leader in HPP technology with the most reliable and economic machines on the market. Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric equipment to process juices and other beverages, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy, dips and sauces, ready-to-eat meals and pet food.
With headquarters in Burgos, Spain, a U.S. office in Miami, and commercial and technical offices in Mexico, Asia and Oceania, Hiperbaric continues to explore HPP technology with new applications in different industrial sectors.
In its desire to conquer new markets, since 2018, Hiperbaric developed a new line of industrial machinery for Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) used for critical industrial components focused on the aerospace, energy, oil & gas, automotive or medical implant sectors. In 2021, Hiperbaric launched another innovative line of business: high pressure hydrogen compression, from renewable energies, to participate in the challenge of sustainable mobility.
For more information, visit http://www.hiperbaric.com.
