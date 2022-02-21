ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through this partnership, the Green Turtle Kava Bar will be able to implement the "shells for shells" program, where a percentage of all kava proceeds will be donated to NBSTCC in an effort to promote ocean conservation. Since the Green Turtle Kava Bar's inception, their focus has been on building within the community. This sense of community focus parallels the work that is being done at NBSTCC. NBSTCC works diligently to implement conservation initiatives within the community. It is through such actions as regular beach clean-ups, research and community education that NBSTCC is able to assist in making real change for marine life.
Since the opening of the Green Turtle Kava Bar, the owners have emphasized the importance of community. As co-owner, Maggie Cornelison stated, "A large part of the kava experience is connectedness with one's community." Being a Florida resident has called to the attention the owners of the Green Turtle Kava Bar and the importance of ocean conservation. Ms. Cornelison went on to explain, "Living in Florida brings to one's awareness the issues that can arise regarding protection of our threatened and endangered species and ways in which we, as a community, can enact change as it relates to conservation efforts." It is for this reason, that the Green Turtle Kava Bar has made it a priority to be able to give back to the community through this recent partnership with NBSTCC.
NBSTCC provides a valuable resource to the community, by not only assisting in research development but also through its community education programs. It is through such programs as the Responsible Pier Initiative, the monthly beach clean-ups or the Sea Turtle Nesting Research that NBSTCC is able to help implement long-term solutions to benefit marine life. NBSTCC's mission aligns with the values of the Green Turtle Kava Bar in its commitment to the community.
The owners of the Green Turtle Kava Bar also spoke to the historical significance of community focus with the use of kava.
She went on to speak to how kava originated with the Pacific Islanders, and how they had utilized kava as a way to "come together in a collective manner and become more connected within their community through their shared experience." Through this connectedness and positivity, the Green Turtle Kava Bar works to foster an environment of acceptance.
About Green Turtle Kava Bar
The Green Turtle Kava Bar is a locally owned and operated establishment that provides kava and botanical teas. The Green Turtle Kava Bar is a place that emphasizes openness and connectedness within one's community. They promote an environment that is welcoming to all, where people can come to relax, decompress and feel a sense of belonging with like-minded others. For more information on the Green Turtle Kava Bar, please visit https://greenturtlekava.co/
Media Contact
Michael Ferrari, Crown Media Tech, +1 (561) 598-2130, mferrari@crownmediatech.com
Maggie Cornelison, Green Turtle Kava Bar, (904) 530-5501, greenturtlekavabar@gmail.com
SOURCE Green Turtle Kava Bar