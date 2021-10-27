ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Turtle Kava Bar is poised to introduce an ancient South Pacific plant known for its euphoric and relaxing effects to the Saint Augustine community this Friday October 29th at 4:30pm. St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce has the ribbon cutting planned at 4:30 sharp, where afterwards there will be complementary snacks and beverages for all who attend.
Kava kava or more simply, kava, has been used for hundreds of years by native people of the South Pacific to connect, unwind, and for traditional ceremonies. Studies suggest, its properties help to decrease anxiety, reduce stress and help with sleep issues.
In addition to kava products, the Green Turtle Kava Bar menu will highlight a variety of herbal teas, coffees and an assortment of snacks.
"We are so happy to finally be opening and beginning our journey in Saint Augustine," shared co-owner and operator Maggie Cornelison. Adding, "Our team has worked hard to establish direct partner relationships with distributors in the South Pacific in order to provide premium kava to our local community. Moreover, we are really looking forward to being able to start supporting local turtle conservation efforts with a portion of all kava proceeds."
At the heart of Green Turtle Kava Bar's mission is connectedness, creativity, and service. That said, the company has pledged a portion of all kava proceeds to turtle conservation efforts.
"We are thrilled to be able to give back while being an alternative destination place for taking a moment during the day for reflection and some great conversation."
To learn more about Green Turtle Kava Bar, LLC, products, benefits and mission, call (904) 530-5501
About Green Turtle Kava Bar
Green Turtle Kava Bar, LLC is a Woman Owned Business and works with a variety of organizations across industries that support the company's mission for delivering superior quality while promoting connectedness, creativity and service. Furthermore, it is within this lens of service that Green Turtle has pledged to donate a portion of their proceeds towards ocean conservation and sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation efforts.
Green Turtle's kava products are imported directly from Fiji and other South Pacific Islands. Other products are sourced around the US and Asia.
Co-founder and operator, Maggie Cornelison, has served in the hospitality industry for the past 13 years and holds an MBA with a concentration in finance. Additionally, she is an alumna of Flagler College in St. Augustine and serves as a hospitality adjunct professor.
For more information, visit https://www.greenturtlekava.co.
Media Contact
Michael Ferrari, Crown Media Tech, +1 (561) 598-2130, mferrari@crownmediatech.com
Maggie Cornelison, Green Turtle Kava Bar, (904) 530-5501, greenturtlekavabar@gmail.com
SOURCE Crown Media Tech