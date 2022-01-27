DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Turtle Kava Bar is excited to be expanding their community to the Volusia County area, bringing forth a sense of connectedness and relaxation. The second location opens this Friday, January 28th, in Daytona Beach. The Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting will be at 4:00pm, where afterwards there will be complementary snacks and beverages for all who attend.
Kava is a drink that has been utilized by the native people of the South Pacific to connect, relax and for traditional ceremonies. Research has shown the effectiveness of kava in reducing anxiety and stress and in promoting positive well-being.
In addition to kava products, the Green Turtle Kava Bar menu will highlight a variety of herbal teas, coffees and an assortment of snacks.
Ms. Candace Gipson, one of the co-owners and operators, spoke to this expansion, "We are so excited to have this opportunity to bring kava to the Daytona Beach area and be able to share in this experience with the community." She went on to note how this second location is "Going to bring the same relaxing vibe" to Daytona Beach as has been established in St. Augustine. Ms. Gipson further noted, "Since our opening in St. Augustine, we have expanded partnerships with distributors in the South Pacific to provide our customers with even more variety of premium kava and tea products that we are excited to bring to this new location."
At the heart of Green Turtle Kava Bar's mission is connectedness, creativity, and service. That said, the company as a whole has pledged a portion of all kava proceeds to sea turtle conservation efforts. Ms. Gipson reported, "With our 'Shells for Shells™' program, we have partnered with the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center (NBSTCC), where we are able to give back directly to the community through ocean conservation efforts."
About Green Turtle Kava Bar
Green Turtle Kava, LLC is a Woman Owned Minority Business that works with a variety of organizations across industries that support the company's mission for delivering superior quality while promoting connectedness, creativity and service. Furthermore, it is within this lens of service that Green Turtle has pledged to donate a portion of their proceeds towards ocean conservation, sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation efforts through their partnership with the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center (NBSTCC).
Green Turtle's kava products are imported directly from Fiji and other South Pacific Islands. Other products are sourced around the US and Asia.
Co-founder and operator, Candance Gipson, has served in hospitality and management for the last four years. She holds a juris doctorate from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and has practiced in the civil legal field for the past ten years. Her commitment to service can be seen in her work with a variety of non-profit organizations.
For more information, visit https://www.greenturtlekava.co.
