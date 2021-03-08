SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GroGuru, Inc., an innovator in precision agriculture and site-specific soil monitoring, and AquaCheck, a market and technology leader in soil moisture and temperature measurement, jointly announced today an expansion of their strategic partnership which pairs AquaCheck's moisture probes with the GroGuru's wireless underground system, or WUGS, and the GroGuru® InSites Software as a Service (SaaS) for strategic irrigation management. WUGS enables the permanent installation of soil moisture probes in annual field crops like corn, soybeans and wheat. GroGuru InSites uses machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to bring farmers and agronomic consultants a simple yet powerful irrigation decision support platform.
The combined GroGuru/AquaCheck solution helps farmers more efficiently manage irrigation while saving energy, and optimally using labor to make more money by maximizing crop yield. Key inputs used by GroGuru InSites include, but are not limited to, soil moisture, stage of crop growth, weather forecast, and predicted crop water use to bring together a full irrigation scheduling suite. The AquaCheck probe is sold in a bundle to farmers and GroGuru channel partners by GroGuru.
"GroGuru InSites delivers a simple, intuitive user interface to farmers and agronomic consultants that they can access on their computer, tablet or mobile device," said Patrick Henry, President and CEO at GroGuru. "We are excited to expand the already successful partnership with AquaCheck. The AquaCheck probe had proven to be ultra-durable and accurate over multiple growing seasons and farmers love the overall solution."
"The partnership with GroGuru expands AquaCheck's market reach and provides the option of our soil moisture monitoring technologies combined with the GroGuru machine learning and AI engine in the Cloud," said Brad Rathje, Manager, AquaCheck USA. "The partnership with GroGuru is a perfect fit for broad-acre row crop farmers that prefer the permanent installation of soil moisture probes using GroGuru WUGS to the annual installation and remove model."
"With our 5-year probe warranty customers have peace of mind," said Arthur Pickworth, co-founder, CEO of AquaCheck. "We are all about building relationships with our partners and customers."
GroGuru and AquaCheck continue to pursue opportunities for growth in the agriculture technology and precision irrigation sector.
About GroGuru
GroGuru, Inc. is a privately held company based in San Diego, CA, founded in 2014. GroGuru supplies precision soil and irrigation monitoring and management systems to the commercial agriculture industry. GroGuru is all about strategic irrigation management, helping farmers make more money by increasing crop yield and more efficiently using water in a sustainable way.
GroGuru has a patented wireless underground system (WUGS) for soil monitoring, an AI-based recommendation engine in the Cloud, and an intuitive farmer-friendly user interface that farmers can access on their tablet, computer or mobile device. GroGuru sells an innovative hardware-enabled subscription-based solution to farmers that enables optimal irrigation, as well as a software as a service (SaaS) product marketed as GroGuru® InSites.
GroGuru's patented WUGS technology enables a permanent installation of soil sensors, even in annual field crops. GroGuru has been a part of the OCTANE LaunchPad, EvoNexus, AgLaunch, the Yield Lab, SVG-Thrive and Plug & Play AgTech accelerator programs.
About AquaCheck
The use of capacitance soil moisture probes is seen as a vital tool in improving on-farm irrigation management. The need for a robust, reliable and affordable capacitance soil moisture probe lead to the start of AquaCheck in 2002. After a few years of research and development, production and marketing were launched in 2005.
Today AquaCheck is recognized across the world as a reliable, robust and affordable capacitance-based soil moisture probe manufacturer. From our manufacturing plant, based in Brackenfell, Cape Town, South Africa, we have manufactured and sold over 60,000 probes in more than 20 countries across five continents.
Our products have applications in agriculture, sports and recreation, mining and environmental management.
AquaCheck USA is the exclusive channel partner for AquaCheck in North America.
