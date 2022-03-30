GROSCHE is an award-winning coffee, tea and hydration brand. They give back 50+ days safe drinking water with every purchase. GROSCHE has set a new, bold goal of giving 300 million days of safe drinking water by the end of 2022. Their top selling products include the GROSCHE MILANO Stovetop Espresso Maker, double walled glassware, coffee grinders and French presses. More at http://www.grosche.ca.
CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GROSCHE is a major hydration, tea and coffee brand. They're a woman owned certified B Corporation, Living Wage employer and Carbon Neutral company. GROSCHE started its Safe Water Project in 2010, and by the end of 2022, they're aiming to give 300 million days of safe drinking water. This initiative is funded from the sales of their coffee, tea and hydration products.
They have become one of the top leaders in moka pot stovetop espresso makers. GROSCHE competes with industry giants with quality products that give back. For every product sold, GROSCHE funds 50+ days of safe drinking water to someone in need.
The company's Safe Water Project gives people in need biosand filters. The GROSCHE team employs and teaches local community members how to build and maintain these filters using local materials. The filters last up to 30 years and purify water using sand, gravel and warm climate. They don't need any electricity, chemicals or filter cartridges.
GROSCHE sells their products through major retailers like Saks Fifth Ave, Macy's, Whole Foods Market and more. They also do co-branded corporate gifts for events, employee gifting and client gifting.
Learn more about the Road to 300 Million Days of Safe Drinking Water and the GROSCHE Safe Water Project here.
