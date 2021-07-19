NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At times where many of the New York City small-businesses are suffering due to the pandemic, Ground Central Coffee is going ALL IN and opening a new store, while inking partnerships with local small businesses such as Huemanbooks, an independent bookstore, and Dala Records, an independent record label.
Ground Central Coffee, one of the most unique coffee shops in New York City, will open its seventh location on June 20th in the Fashion District. To celebrate this expansion Ground Central Coffee also inks partnerships with Huemanbooks, an independent bookstore to host book launches, sell books online and in-store, and Dala Records, a local Brooklyn-based record label to curate its musical playlist, host events, sell vinyl and cassettes.
Ground Central Coffee takes great pride in being a coffee shop unlike no other because it built its business to welcome and foster a community of dreamers, students, artists, book lovers, musicians — all aspiring towards life beyond the mainstream. As a one-of-a-kind, independent coffee shop serving a distinct La Colombe blend and a variety of delicacies from local food providers Ground Central energize inspire and bring people from different walks of life together.
"We are thrilled we can partner with Huemanbooks and Dala Records to offer curated collections of books and music to our diverse group of customers. We built Ground Central Coffee as a hub to bring people together through good music, great books, and of course coffee. These partnerships will do just that. We are excited about the future of our city, post-pandemic, and real New York partnerships like these are the reason why." – Etienne Wiik, CEO, Ground Central Coffee
Uniting the community through shared experiences and interests is Ground Central's top priority. Every day, they strive to deliver a personalized experience while capturing the essence, diversity, and personality of the city's neighborhoods.
"The past four years have shown us the need for deep cross-cultural understanding. We know how important this is to the well-being of all people, and as we reboot, we are taking our concept one step further to what we call 'Huemanbooks on the go'. We felt the best way to do this was through a strong collaboration with a partner that shares our values and vision. In these times of cultural crisis, we find it imperative to reinvent ourselves as one of America's most beloved bookstores." – Marva Allen, co-owner at Huemanbooks.
At Ground Central Coffee, they fuel these adventures of people from all walks of life. By combining fresh coffee with the other things that make life great: music, love for arts, meaningful book choices, and most importantly, diversity.
"Dala Records is excited to partner with Ground Central Coffee Company and collaborate in a number of ways to bring a uniquely New York musical experience to the Ground Central community. Look out for our special curated playlists for each of the Ground Central stores, as well as in-store performances from our artists and opportunities to purchase vinyl from our catalog in the GC shops. We look forward to merging our respective worlds of coffee and music and delivering an exciting and welcoming environment for every person who walks into Ground Central" – Billy Aukstik, founder of Dala Records.
About Dala Records: At Dala Records, they have one goal in mind: to cultivate organic music and share it with the world. With a concentration on high-quality artistry and analog presentation, Dala Records strives to fill a void in today's music industry. Founded by trumpeter Billy Aukstik in New York City's East Village, Dala Records intends to preserve the history of the city and its musical legacy while constantly pushing the envelope and delivering honestly raw records.
About Huemanbooks: Huemanbooks is an independent bookstore in New York. They offer a wide range of books, from educational and self-help books to cookbooks, business books, and children's books. Their curated selection of books is hand-picked with a diversity focus, aligning with the goal to amplify stories through the lens of marginalized groups.
About Ground Central Coffee: Ground Central is not your typical coffee shop. It's a community of dreamers, students, artists, book lovers, musicians — all aspiring towards life beyond the mainstream. At Ground Central Coffee they energize, inspire and bring people together.
