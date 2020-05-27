HOUSTON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendar and ditch the kitchen while giving back to not one but two worthy causes as part of GroupRaise's Takeout For Good on June 2nd.
GroupRaise, the nation's leading restaurant fundraising platform, is inviting restaurants across the country to join their Takeout For Good initiative happening on June 2nd. Participating restaurants will donate 15%-25% of sales to their local food bank and over 1500 restaurants nationwide have already joined the initiative.
With thousands of restaurants forced to close their dining rooms, and millions of Americans facing sudden unemployment, GroupRaise saw an opportunity to mobilize its 10,000+ restaurant partners along with their communities to offer those who are able a chance to support both local business and food distribution to at-risk families.
"The goal is to raise funds for a cause deeply impacted by COVID-19 while keeping restaurants connected with their communities," said Devin Baptiste, Co-Founder and CEO of GroupRaise. "When you see that over 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment in a matter of weeks, it's clear that there is a need and we saw how to help--one day dedicated to uplifting families in need in our communities while assisting local restaurants."
Over 200 food banks face a surge in demand for emergency food aid in the wake of COVID-19. According to PBS, some food banks are experiencing as much as 4x the usual volume of community members needing aid from food pantries--in some cases requiring assistance from the National Guard.
To get involved, you can commit to order a meal from a participating local restaurant on June 2nd here: www.takeoutforgood.com.
About GroupRaise
