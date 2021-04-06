BOCA RATON, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRUBBRR, a leading commerce automation company, and Frank Mayer, North America's premier kiosk provider, have forged a trailblazing partnership to provide restaurants and other retailers with best-in-class Smart Lockers to ensure success in a post-COVID world.
A contactless solution for the current era, GRUBBRR and Frank Mayer's Smart Lockers have made fulfilling and picking up to-go orders a quick and smooth process that saves customers and staff precious time. Software-issued alerts and codes indicate order availability and grant only each customer access to their designated lockers, guaranteeing the food security that delivery methods are unable to provide. Two-sided cubicles also allow employees and customers to easily load and unload lockers without touching the same surfaces.
"The combination of GRUBBRR's innovative software and Frank Mayer's best-in-class design is a powerful solution that operates on a customer's schedule and prioritizes their safety above all else," says GRUBBRR CEO Sam Zietz. "These traits make our Smart Lockers a no-brainer investment for any establishment looking to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines without disrupting workflow. Smart Lockers actually increase employee productivity and customer orders — two tremendous benefits to restaurants during a typical business year, let alone during a pandemic."
"Smart Lockers not only offer a safe and contactless experience, but also enhance the customer journey with convenience and easy pickup," says Mike Mayer, President of Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. "This technology will change the future of the QSR industry as well as other verticals that can capitalize on a locker system's many benefits."
Smart Lockers work smarter for both consumers and businesses. Two-sided cubicles minimize human contact and touch overlap to create a safe yet user-friendly pickup experience. Low costs and improved productivity ensure a sustainable business model as the restaurant industry shifts with consumer buying patterns. Learn more about GRUBBRR and Frank Mayer's Smart Lockers today: https://grubbrr.com/smartlockers/
