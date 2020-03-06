TORREÓN, Mexico, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By agreement of the Board of Directors of GRUPO LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. (or the "Company"), the shareholders of the Company are invited to an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 23, 2020, starting at 4:30 p.m., in room "C" of the Hotel "Fiesta Inn Torreón Galerías", located at Periférico Raúl Lopez Sánchez, No. 6000, inside the Galerías Laguna shopping mall, located in Colonia El Fresno, Torreón, Coahuila, México, at which the following will be undertaken:
ORDER OF THE DAY
1. Presentation and, where appropriate, approval of the following resolutions in this regard:
(i) report of the Board of Directors, prepared in accordance with the terms of article 172 b) of the General Law of Commercial Companies, regarding the main accounting policies and criteria used for the preparation of the Company's financial information;
(ii) report of the Board of Directors on the main activities and operations in which it intervened during fiscal year 2019, under the terms of article 28, section IV, subsection (e) of the Securities Market Law;
(iii) report of the General Director, prepared under the terms of article 172 of the General Law of Commercial Companies and 44 section XI of the Securities Market Law, together with the opinion of the Company's external auditor, regarding the activities carried out by the Company's general management during the fiscal year 2019, as well as the opinion of the Board of Directors on said report;
(iv) financial statements of the Company as of December 31, 2019;
(v) annual report on the activities carried out by the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee under the terms of article 43 of the Securities Market Law;
(vi) report on the purchase and release of the Company's own shares; and
(vii) report on the fulfillment of the fiscal obligations in the charge of the Company under the terms of article 76, section XIX of the Income Tax Law.
2. Proposal on the application of financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, which includes: (i) the one related to decreeing a cash dividend; and (ii) the determination of the maximum amount of resources that may be used to purchase the Company's own shares. Resolutions in this regard.
3. Ratification, where appropriate, of the management of the Board of Directors and the General Director of the Company for the fiscal year 2019. Resolutions in this regard.
4. Appointment and / or ratification of the members of the Board of Directors, of the Secretary of the Board of Directors, and of the members of the Board Committees, as well as the determination of the corresponding emoluments. Resolutions in this regard.
5. Proposal, discussion and, where appropriate, approval to carry out a reorganization of the corporate structure of the Company. Granting powers in this regard.
6. Appointment of delegates to comply with the resolutions taken by this Assembly and formalize them as appropriate. Resolutions in this regard.
7. Reading and, where appropriate, approval of the minutes of the Assembly. Resolutions in this regard.
Attendance Requirements
To be able to attend the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, no later than 2 (two) business days prior to the date and time indicated for the meeting: (i) the shareholders or their representatives must present their share certificates and / or records of the certificates of shares deposited with the offices of the Company or with the S.D. Indeval, Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V. ("Indeval"); and (ii) brokerage firms and other depositors with Indeval must present a list containing the name, address, nationality and number of shares of the shareholders they will represent at the meeting. Upon delivery of said documents, the Company will issue to the shareholders an admission pass and / or deliver application forms which, in order to be represented at the meeting, they may use. To attend the meeting, shareholders must present the admission pass and / or corresponding form.
Contact:
Andrés Gutiérrez Fernández
Secretary of the Board of Directors