MEXICO CITY, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), will host a conference call to discuss First Quarter 2021 Results.

Date:

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11:00am EST / 10:00am CST





Presenters:

Arquímedes Celis, Chief Executive Officer







Alberto Arellano, Chief Financial Officer







David González, Director of Investor Relations and Operations Finance





Dial-in:

1 877 705 6003 (US and Canada, toll-free)







01 800 522 0034 (Mexico, toll-free)







1 201 493 6725 (International, toll)





Webcast:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144328





Results:

LALA's First Quarter 2021 Results Press Release will be issued after the Mexican Market close on Monday, April 26, 2021





Contact:

David González and Israel Rentería, CFA







Investor Relations







Tel.: +52 (55) 3993 7193







investor.relations@grupolala.com

** Registration is required for the call; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.                                                                                          

About LALA

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 70 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 30 production plants and 173 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America and is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 628,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.lala.com.mx

"Grupo LALA trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LALAB" 

 

