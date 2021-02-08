CINCINNATI, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The business world faced many challenges in 2020 — but Gold Star is proud to have weathered the storm and remained an industry leader thanks to the hard work and dedication of our franchisees and their willingness to adapt and grow in uncertain times. Gold Star was honored with the Goering Center Award for Family and Private Business, and proud to be named to Franchise Times' Top 200 List. Our Chief Executive Officer, Roger David, was also recognized as CEO Communicator of the Year at the Cincinnati PRSA Awards.
Through our partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals, we fostered relationships with sports fans and families all across the area, and 2020's Who Dey Ways day saw massive returns, with an overall sales lift of 38 percent when compared to the days and weeks prior.
We optimized brand integration with local influencers through social media accounts boasting hundreds of thousands of followers and were able to promote our menu offerings, specifically Coney Crates, to a wide audience. Working with Captain of the Kids and Cincy Xmas Lights in December meant incentivizing families to visit Gold Star during the holidays with a digital discount offer that significantly drove restaurant traffic during the end of the year.
With the new year fully underway, Gold Star shows no signs of slowing down. Having already participated in this year's Findlay Market Chili Cook-Off, Gold Star has many more special events and programs in the works, including our long-standing partnership with Cincinnati Children's Hospital. In 2020, Our Milkshakes for Children's Sake promotion deal raised $9,700 for Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
During a year that could have proven devastating to GSR Brands, the company found creative ways to adapt, as CEO Roger David put it best: "We will get through this time together and have the potential to be stronger, as a result." Much of the company's success can be attributed to clear, consistent communication between executive leadership and franchisee teams, as well as close attention paid to consumers' shifting needs and how the company can best serve them. The same ingenuity and attention to quality that Gold Star was founded on over 55 years ago will continue bringing success for another 55 years and beyond.
ABOUT GOLD STAR CHILI
At Gold Star, we're all about the chili. We've been serving our guests the most flavorful, delicious Cincinnati Chili since 1965, when the Daoud brothers pooled resources to purchase a restaurant in the Cincinnati neighborhood of Mt. Washington. Chili that's always fresh, never frozen, made in small batches every day to ensure quality. Crafted from our founders' secret family recipe of 13 perfectly blended spices to make Cincinnati's classic chili favorites the Cheese Coney, and 3-, 4- and 5-Way Chili Spaghetti, our menu offers something to make everyone happy, from fresh grilled-to-order burgers, gluten-free vegetarian chili and double-decker deli sandwiches to loaded French fries, hand-tossed salads and 100 percent real ice cream shakes — all made with the same passion for quality and flavor as our chili. Today, Gold Star has more than 75 corporate- and franchise-owned locations throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and is actively developing new franchise opportunities in the region. For more information, visit https://franchise.goldstarchili.com/.
ABOUT TOM & CHEE
Tom & Chee is an innovative restaurant chain that offers a unique menu based on the classic meal: grilled cheese and tomato soup. What began in a small tent next to an ice-skating rink in Cincinnati's Fountain Square quickly but quietly grew to multiple stores in the Cincinnati market, and they began franchising. Tom & Chee has been featured on ABC's "Shark Tank," "The Chew," The Travel Channel's "Man vs. Food Nation," and "Amazing Eats." The "Today Show" named their Grilled Cheese Doughnut one of the "Best Sandwiches in America." For more information, visit https://franchise.tomandchee.com/.
