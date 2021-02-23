CINCINNATI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franchise Gator is the definitive resource for all things franchise-related, providing real-time information to entrepreneurs about the best opportunities on the market. GSR Brands, the parent company of Gold Star Chili and Tom & Chee, is proud to be included on two separate honor rolls at the top of the new year.
Gold Star Chili has taken up the #85 spot on Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchises list for 2021. This list has been designed to measure the quality of a franchise system over time, with a focus on financial stability, growth, transparency, engagement, continuity, and sustainability.
Founded over 50 years ago, Gold Star Chili offers franchisees the opportunity to partner with a proven brand that is expanding its loyal Cincinnati following across the Midwest. With a focus on comfort food and family-style hospitality, Gold Star owners enjoy unrivaled franchise support and a dynamic business model that suits entrepreneurs at every level and enables them to grow their business in an evolving market.
Tom & Chee has been named #51 on Franchise Gator's list of Top Emerging Franchises for 2021. Another exciting ranking, this list focuses on some of the most promising franchising opportunities available to prospective business owners today.
Since its humble beginning as a pop-up venue in downtown Cincinnati back in 2009, Tom & Chee has proven to be an exciting contender in the $23 billion sandwich industry. Tom & Chee stands out from the competition by putting a unique spin on America's favorite sandwich — the grilled cheese — and serving the elevated classic in a vibrant and fun environment for diners of all ages to enjoy.
With the backing of GSR Brands leadership, Tom & Chee offers franchising opportunities to both new and established entrepreneurs, all with the benefit of over five decades of expertise and support. Tom & Chee is a dynamic and growing brand, thanks to streamlined operating systems, an enticing menu, and a stand-out concept in the crowded fast-casual market.
For both Gold Star Chili and Tom & Chee, business runs like a family. As the parent company, GSR Brands focuses on the relationship between executive leadership and franchisee team members, fostering open communication and providing unparalleled support at every level. With a focus on quality and commitment to growth and ingenuity, GSR Brands is proud to be a leader in franchising.
ABOUT GOLD STAR CHILI
Gold Star Chili has maintained its success within the $256 billion QSR sector since 1965, thanks to the family recipes and sense of hospitality it was founded on. Gold Star's values are evident not only in their delicious food but also in their forward-thinking attitude and dedication to both customer satisfaction and franchisee success. For more information about Gold Star, visit https://franchise.goldstarchili.com/.
ABOUT TOM & CHEE
Tom & Chee is an innovative restaurant brand that elevated and reinvigorated the classic grilled cheese. With 12 locations across seven states, Tom & Chee is looking to grow with passionate franchisees who are excited about serving their communities and building their business. To learn more about Tom & Chee, visit https://franchise.tomandchee.com/.
