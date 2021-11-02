FEDERALSBURG, Md., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- H&M Bay Inc., a premier logistics provider for less than truckload (LTL) frozen and refrigerated commodities, has been named a "Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider 2021" for the 10th consecutive year in a row by Food Logistics magazine.
For nearly four decades, H&M Bay has stood out among temperature-controlled LTL transportation companies. Their dispatch team moves 20 million pounds of freight per week in more than 7,000 weekly shipments.
"It's an honor to be recognized with this award for 10 consecutive years," stated Walt Messick III, Chief Operating Officer at H&M Bay. "This decade-long recognition is a testament to our dedicated employees, our expansive network of truckers and our valued customers," added Messick.
Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain. The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry.
"3PLs and cold storage providers continue to be the heart and soul of the cold chain. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other supply chain disruptions, these companies continue to showcase agility, resiliency, strength and innovation," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief, Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "They've pivoted in a time of crisis, armed themselves with solutions that matter and protected people and product along the way."
Go to http://www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of all 2021 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers.
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, risk management, food safety and more. Go to http://www.FoodLogistics.com.
About H&M Bay Inc.
Founded in 1982, H&M Bay has built a reputation as the country's premier logistics provider for LTL frozen and refrigerated commodities. Headquartered in Federalsburg, Maryland, H&M Bay also has operations in California, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. For nearly four decades, H&M Bay's commitment to operational excellence, new technology and superior customer service remain unwavering as they efficiently consolidate, store and deliver through their expansive network of independent truckers. To learn more about H&M Bay or experience first-hand their award-winning logistics and operations, connect with them at: https://www.hmbayinc.com/, and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
