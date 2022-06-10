The Taste of Auberge program brings the best of Manhattan's vegan soul food to Costa Rica
PÉREZ ZELEDÓN, Costa Rica, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, the preeminent wellness and adventure destination in Costa Rica, has launched a travel-worthy epicurean adventure with Overthrow Hospitality's mission-driven, plant-based restaurant, Cadence. From July 7 - 17, as part of Auberge Resorts Collection's global culinary program, Taste of Auberge, the property will introduce New York's beloved vegan soul food through exceptional dining, holistic wellness workshops with THE WELL, educational cooking classes, and curated menus across the resort that will live for 4 weeks post-event. The second guest chef series of the year at the luxury property will continue to celebrate the ethos of the destination, which focuses on the region's natural diversity - from dining to exploration to healing. Executive chefs Arno Janse van Rensburg and Liezl Odendaal will collaborate with Cadence's Chef Shenarri Freeman to deliver unique, plant-driven immersions to guests.
"Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection and Cadence share the mission of making food sustainability more viable in the luxury hospitality space," says Mark Wright, general manager, Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection. "We are thrilled to welcome Cadence's Chef Shenarri Freeman to the property to partner on a nature-driven menu that will provide truly diverse experiences for guests in one of the most picturesque destinations in the region."
Cadence, named one of the best new restaurants of 2021 by The New York Times, will infuse plant-based Southern soul into the Costa Rica wellness resort, located close to one of the world's only Blue Zones. Guests can experience Chef Shenarri Freeman's beloved cooking style, which puts wellness and sustainability at the forefront, through Taste of Auberge: Cadence at AltaGracia. Chef Shenarri Freeman is a 2022 James Beard Award semi-finalist for Emerging Chef; her fare is inspired by her Virginia upbringing, vegan ethos, and aims to spotlight Southern cuisine through the lens of health and sustainability. The residency will feature two curated dinners and one lunch, an interactive cooking class with Chef Freeman, two health workshops focused on understanding and implementing plant-based diets for holistic wellness, and three curated dishes developed for the menus at THE WELL and Grano, to be available for 4 weeks post-event.
With 99% of the ingredients used in the dishes at AltaGracia's dining venues coming from Costa Rica, this collaboration is consistent with AltaGracia's commitment to sustainable cooking. Hacienda AltaGracia prides itself on working with chefs that share those same morals - executive chefs Janse van Rensburg and Odendaal are advocates of the crusade for sustainable cuisine, working closely with local purveyors to deliver flavors unique to the valley while drawing on ancestral cooking and preservation techniques. All protein and vegetables are sourced from the local community using endurable practices, supporting local agriculture purveyors and the local community. In partnership with Cadence's Chef Shenarri Freeman, this limited-time partnership will delight guests eager to explore a Costa Rican take on the famed culinary creations of the Manhattan-based hospitality company.

About Overthrow Hospitality
Headquartered in New York's East Village, Overthrow Hospitality is a mission-driven, plant-based restaurant and bar group. With its motto "Eat, Drink, Start a Revolution.," it advocates for the ethical treatment of all living beings in restaurants, bars and beyond. Founded and led by Ravi Derossi, a 20-year veteran of the industry and a former abstract artist, it is reimagining how New Yorkers eat, drink and socialize through inclusivity, sustainability and compassion. Derossi is also a Co-Founder of the game-changing East Village drinks shrine, Death & Company. The group's venues include Amor y Amargo, Reserve by Amor y Amargo, General Store by Amor y Amargo, Avant Garden, Ladybird, Proletariat, Cadence, Etérea, Soda Club, and the upcoming raw vegan restaurant, Rabbit. For more information, please visit http://www.overthrowhospitality.com, follow us on Instagram at @overthrowhospitality and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/overthrowhospitality.
About Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection
Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection's first Central American property, is tucked away in the lush mountains of Pérez Zeledón in the southern region of Costa Rica. Originally conceived and developed as a family retreat and coffee farm, the luxury resort features 50 spacious hacienda-style casitas. Expansive patios and terraces offer seclusion and exploration; stunning window walls bring the surrounding nature indoors; immersive adventures and holistic wellness experiences that entice disconnection and invite connection to the local community. The property offers 150-acres of untamed rainforest featuring a coffee farm and vegetable garden that provide AltaGracia's dining destinations with the incredible flora and fauna of the region while providing seasonal cuisine that stimulates the explorer in each of us. New wellness amenities include the international expansion of THE WELL at Hacienda AltaGracia which delivers life-changing, healing experiences to guests; Amenities also include a panoramic pool and equine stables featuring breed horses for all skill levels. In keeping with the rich heritage of Costa Rica, Hacienda AltaGracia offers a dynamic roster of activities deeply rooted in discovering the undiscovered including ultralight flight tours showcasing the Nauyaca waterfalls, ocean and valleys from the resort's own private landing strip.

About Auberge Resorts Collection
Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 22 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About The Friedkin Group
The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit http://www.friedkin.com.
