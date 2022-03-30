NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Color Market by Product (Permanent, Semi-permanent, Temporary, and Highlights and bleach), End-user (women, men, and unisex), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 30% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK is a key market for hair color in Europe. However, the market growth rate in Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The expansion of distribution networks and the adoption of multichannel marketing strategies will facilitate the hair color market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
The potential growth difference for the hair color market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 13.75 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - Innovation in product formulation and formats is one of the key drivers for the market in focus. Hair color is available in pre-measured sachets that are convenient to use. The market is driven by innovations in product formulation, composition, and the format through which it is sold in the market. The innovation is brought about in the shades of the finished product. Most hair color manufacturers produce have products that help in brightening the hair. Hair brightness enhancements, a variant of hair color, are the most widely used product in the market. This is followed by hair color variants that claim to be long-lasting, easy to use, and herbal. These innovations increased customer acquisition, product visibility, and adoption rate, which is expected to drive the hair color market during the forecast period.
- Market Challenges - A limited consumer pool for novelty and premium hair colors in developing countries is a key challenge for the market in focus. The global hair color market is flourishing in the developed markets of the Americas and Europe. This is due to the presence of a significant proportion of premium and mass segments of end customers. These markets have a balanced demand for hair colors from different price brackets. The demand for premium hair color in developed countries is more than that of the mass segment. The sale of premium hair colors and novelty hair colors in APAC and MEA is low due to the low presence of the segment. The low sale of premium hair colors leads to a small revenue turnover. Thus, the value of revenue generated from these regions is low.
Segmentation Analysis
The hair color market report is segmented by Product (Permanent, Semi-permanent, Temporary, and Highlights and bleach), End-user (women, men, and unisex), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The hair color market share growth by the permanent segment will be significant for revenue generation. The composition and formulation of permanent color products are complex as the chemical composition of this process is critical. Therefore, manufacturers put considerable effort into achieving a long-lasting color that does minimal damage to the strength and elasticity of hair. Also, permanent hair colors are offered in a wide range of natural-looking shades. Many consumers of permanent hair colors are extensively diverting toward hair colors that prevent excess warm pigments (brassiness) on the hair.
Some Companies Mentioned
The hair color market is fragmented and the vendors are focusing on product innovations by bringing about the concept of product differentiation and new product developments to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Combe Inc.
- Coty Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- New Avon Co.
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Unilever Group
Hair Color Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 13.75 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.95
Performing market contribution
Europe at 30%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., New Avon Co., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Permanent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Semi-permanent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Temporary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Highlights and bleach - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in the market
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Unisex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Combe Inc.
- Coty Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- L'Oreal SA
- New Avon Co.
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
