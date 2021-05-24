HONG KONG, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HakkoBako, a food-tech startup, today announced the launch of its new app for iOS and Android mobile devices. The app guides users on how to create their own unique fermented foods including sourdough starters, naturally fermented sodas ginger bug and lacto fermented hot sauces.
"Fermentation is nothing new, it's been done for thousands of years and every food culture around the world has their own beloved fermented foods," says co-founder and CEO Tommy Leung. "We want to inspire and support fermentation enthusiasts to develop brand new foods and flavours using the power of fermentation."
Fermentation is a bit different from other forms of cooking we do in the kitchen since fermentation happens over days, weeks or even months. The HakkoBako app leads users on a guided journey from start to finished food.
The kinds of foods you can create with the power of fermentation and there is so much more to explore. The app also allows users to record and log their own ferments using tastemarks, audio notes, capture pictures and record time lapses as the fermentation progresses.
It's really important to constantly taste the foods you are fermenting to see how the flavours are developing. The HakkoBako app provides a convenient place where you can store all these notes and integrate with your phone's camera to capture the progress.
The HakkoBako app also includes some useful tools for fermentation enthusiasts to build a library of the weights of all their fermentation containers, brine calculators and more.
In the talks section of the app we have guides and talks from chefs and fermentation experts to share their experiences and journeys into fermentation.
As an added benefit fermentation is a healthy way of preserving and storing foods that can not only develop incredible new flavours but also create foods rich in healthy gut bacteria.
