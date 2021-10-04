MUSKEGON, Mich., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Standard Park Place in Muskegon is putting a new spin on Halloween with a licensed cannabis consumption event. In addition to live music and other fun features, people will be able to enjoy cannabis as they might have a beer at a beer tent.
The temporary marijuana event is set for Saturday, October 30 at New Standard Park Place, 1922 Park Street in Muskegon.
The Halloweed Party is split into two events with slightly different vibes at each.
Afternoon Chill Out is from 3-6 PM with the band Westside Soul Surfers and is $25 per person.
Evening Fire Up is from 8-11 PM with the band Desmond Jones and is $42 per person
From 6-8 PM DJ Prim and rapper Biffy the Beat Slayer—people with an afternoon ticket may stay on and those with an evening ticket are welcome to arrive early.
Tickets for both events are $60 and there's a VIP package for $100. Tickets are available from EventHi.
"Muskegon is West Michigan's most cannabis-friendly city and being able to host a consumption event here is something we've been envisioning for most of this year," said Tracy Powers of New Standard Park Place.
Patrons can enjoy food truck treats from Fatty Lumpkins Sandwich Shack and Abeshi Ghanian Cuisine and fresh on-tap Kombucha from Lively Up Kombucha from 3-9 PM.Grand Remedy will be making CBD mocktails. A Tarot card reader, Henna artist and a Puff and Paint session are set for the afternoon. A costume contest with cash and cannabis prizes will happen in the evening. Outdoor games will be available and a tent will protect patrons from inclement weather.
There will be on-site cannabis consumption and cannabis specials from Choice Labs and Exclusive Brands will be available.
Patrons must be 21+ to attend this event and show a photo ID at the gate with the ticket.
No alcohol will be served or allowed. No weapons. Service animals only.
New Standard opened its first cannabis provisioning center in April 2020 with a mission to set a New Standard for the cannabis industry featuring quality products, customer experience, and a community focus at each of its locations. Expanding across Michigan with current locations in Ann Arbor, Grand Haven, Hazel Park, Edmore, Muskegon, Nunica, Sand Lake, and Saugatuck, New Standard is a welcoming space where product specialists educate and guide consumers on the variety of cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, edibles, cartridges, concentrates, accessories and more. To learn more, visit anewstandard.com.
