IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamburger Stand's new Hot Dogs from Around the World are here, and there's tons of flavor packed into each bite! The restaurant chain, known for its delicious burgers and hot dogs, has launched three new global-inspired menu items loaded with tons of delicious toppings that are certain to drive taste buds wild. Cruise over to your nearest Hamburger Stand and pick up the new Aussie Dog with bacon, American cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños and horseradish aioli. If you want something with a little spice, get the Cabo Dog. It's packed with fresh tomatoes, chopped onions, cheddar cheese sauce, sliced jalapeños, and Green Pepper Hot Sauce. Or explore the Texas Dog, with delicious bacon, barbeque sauce, shredded cheddar cheese and onions.
"We wanted to go the extra mile with the flavors of our new Hot Dogs from Around the World," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "We certainly delivered those delicious flavor profiles and the combinations are on point."
To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.
About Hamburger Stand
Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 13 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.
