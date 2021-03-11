IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamburger Stand is the destination for all things delicious and its newest menu items are no exception! Partnering with OREO, the iconic chocolate sandwich cookie, the chain added two tasty new OREO Cookie Shake flavors to its dessert roster. In addition to its loved OREO Cookie Chocolate Shake, the chain is now offering a refreshing Mint and creamy Strawberry OREO Cookie Shake too. But hurry to your nearest Hamburger Stand because this delectable duo will be available for a limited time only.
"Our OREO Cookie Shakes are delicious and make a great addition to our dessert menu," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "It's awesome getting these new flavors of OREO Cookie as a soft serve shake."
About Hamburger Stand
Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 13 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.
