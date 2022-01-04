SALISBURY, Md., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Handy Seafood, America's oldest seafood processor, is excited to launch a Plant-based Crabless Cake. Handy developed its new product to serve the fast-growing flexitarian consumer market. The product is made in their BRC plant in Crisfield, Maryland and available in grocery retailers and foodservice distribution nation-wide.

Handy's Plant-based Crabless Cake aims to satisfy the growing global demand for food that supports a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Plant-based foods are fast-growing in popularity around the world and propelled primarily by the rise of flexitarianism. Flexitarian consumers are actively restricting animal-based products but have not fully eliminated these from their diet – who now make up 42% of the market. The plant-based foods market could make up to 7.7% of the global protein market by 2030, with a value of over $162 billion, up from $29.4 billion in 2020, according to a new report by Bloomberg Intelligence, "Plant-Based Foods Poised for Explosive Growth."

Handy's Plant-based Crabless Cake is made with responsibly sourced vegan ingredients and has 10 grams of plant-based protein per serving. "We're proud to elevate the category by delivering a savory and delicious plant-based product that consumers crave", stated Lion Gardner, Director of Product Development at Handy Seafood.

The Plant-Based Crabless Cake is entrée-sized with a crab cake like texture, and a savory Maryland-style flavor complemented with red and green peppers, and onions. Each cake is packed with 10 grams of Handy's proprietary pea and wheat protein blend.

Handy's Plant-based Crabless Cake is at an affordable price point making this available for anyone wanting to expand their grocery list to include more plant-based vegan items.

Contact Handy today at sales@handyseafood.com or 1-800-426-3977.

To view the PDF version: click here

Handy Seafood is a family-owned company with 125 years of quality seafood processing. Products include crab cakes, soft shell crabs, crab meat, shrimp appetizers, and oysters. http://www.handyseafood.com.

To view news by Handy, go to: https://www.handycrab.com/news

Media Contact

Maureen Johnson, Handy Seafood, 410-912-2000, mjohnson@handyseafood.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE Handy Seafood

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.