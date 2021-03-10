CRISFIELD, Md., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Handy Seafood's plant in Crisfield, Maryland earned "AA" grade from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) Global Standard for Food Safety. An "AA" grade is the highest available and Handy once again demonstrates its commitment to food safety standards.
Each year, to maintain BRC Certified standing, Handy Seafood undergoes an intensive 3 day audit process with an independent auditor who comes onsite and evaluates our production and warehousing operations. Upon completion of this inspection, a report followed by a "score" for the audit is presented. Handy has maintained an 'A' certification rating in previous years. For the first time, Handy received 'AA' Certification – the highest score possible from a scheduled BRC audit!
"It is so important that food manufactures maintain a standard of excellence when it comes to quality and food safety," stated Jeff Middleton, Director – Corporate Operations at Handy Seafood. "Our team's dedication to deliver the highest product safety for our customers is ongoing 365 days a year, and as a team, we will strive to continuously meet and exceed expectations for food safety," stated Middleton.
BRC has been recognized internationally as the leader in food safety certification and has certified over 18,000 suppliers in over 100 countries around the globe. It was also the first Food Safety Standard to be benchmarked by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). The BRC food safety standard is designed to provide the basis for certification for food manufacturers who implement good manufacturing practices and have supporting quality management systems.
Handy Seafood is a family-owned company with 125 years of quality seafood processing. Products include soft shell crabs, crab meat, crab cakes, seafood specialty items, and oysters. http://www.handyseafood.com.
