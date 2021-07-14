LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InvoTech Systems Inc. announced the recent implementation of its Uniform System at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. InvoTech Systems is the leading provider of advanced Linen Management, Laundry and Uniform Systems that integrate the latest RFID technology to increase profitability for hotels, resorts, casino operators, sports arenas, convention centers and theme parks. The InvoTech System installed at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana manages the Uniform inventory for 1,200 employees, and the casino joins InvoTech's extensive client portfolio of Native American casinos worldwide. Click here for more information on InvoTech's Linen, Laundry and Uniform Systems.
The newest Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Indiana opened their doors May 14th with InvoTech's RFID Uniform System already in place to maximize cost-savings immediately. InvoTech has extensive experience in implementing systems for new properties. InvoTech provides on-site installation and training services to ensure all uniforms were issued and recorded properly before the grand opening. The opening of the Hard Rock casino completes the first phase of construction at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. The second phase of construction will build a 200-room hotel, which will open in 2022. The Gary casino is operated by Hard Rock International owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The InvoTech Uniform System is currently implemented in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotels and Casinos in Florida.
"A fully operational and turn-key system is critical in helping create a cohesive back of house operation, which helps ensure front of house operations are set up for success. The InvoTech System helped us make that possible," said Dawn Reynolds Pettit, Vice President of Human Resources at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
The InvoTech Uniform System at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana interfaces with automated uniform conveyors to distribute the uniforms to employees, and to automatically record which uniforms are taken by employees. The system also integrates Portable Handheld RFID Readers with InvoTech Mobile Software for flexibility on where uniforms can be processed.
"The InvoTech RFID technology instantly provides additional savings through increased efficiency. InvoTech has extensive experience increasing profitability for Hard Rock Casino Organizations. We understand their operations and how to help them keep more of their revenue in-house," said Oswald Lares, Director of Sales & Marketing at InvoTech Systems, Inc.
InvoTech's RFID Table-Top Uniform Processing Stations with Signature Capture and automated Conveyor Doors provide contactless transactions and streamline uniform operations. To keep operations safe and efficient, employees return soiled garments by dropping them in a laundry chute equipped with InvoTech's RFID technology to automatically record uniforms returned by employees. The Drop-Chute Reader instantly registers the garments are back in the property's possession. This feature removes intensive labor and allows employees to remain safe in the workplace.
InvoTech has over 700 of satisfied clients worldwide in more than 36 countries, including hotels, resorts, casinos, theme parks, stadiums, arenas, convention centers, medical centers, cleanrooms, and laundries. Why InvoTech? Because major brands like Hyatt, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Hilton, MGM International, Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Universal Studios, LEGOLAND, Intel, Pfizer, Madison Square Garden, and Staples Center rely on InvoTech Systems to provide operational efficiency, full-accountability, and turn-key solutions for laundry, linen, and uniform management. See what our clients are saying about us.
About InvoTech Systems
InvoTech Systems provides the most advanced inventory management systems for uniforms, linens, and laundry operations. Our very reliable and easy-to-use systems integrate the latest RFID technology to significantly improve operational efficiencies to eliminate losses, reduce purchases, cut labor costs, and lower laundry expenses. InvoTech provides solutions for hospitality, healthcare, cleanrooms, stadiums and arenas, theme parks, commercial laundries, and many other industries worldwide. With over 25 years of experience providing inventory management systems, InvoTech is known for our expertise and reliable solutions tailored to our client needs and outstanding customer support. Visit our website to find out more.
About Hard Rock Casino Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is conveniently located adjacent to the I-80/94 Burr Street Interchange, with approximately 190,000 cars driving past daily. It is the only casino with direct freeway access in the Northwest Indiana market. Guests must be 21 or older to enter the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. The address is 5400 W. 29th Avenue, Gary, Indiana, 46406.
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's $300 Million casino and entertainment destination officially opened to the public on May 14. Hard Rock's premier 200,000-square foot entertainment complex will feature over 1,600 slots and 80 table games totaling more than 2,100 gaming positions. It will have five food venues including Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, You Yu Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest and a Constant Grind Coffee Shop. It also features a retail shop and will soon open a 1,954-seat Hard Rock Live performance venue. Phase 2 of the project will see the addition of a 200-room hotel and a multi-level parking garage. Visit http://www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com for more information.
