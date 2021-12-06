MATTHEWS, N.C., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After careful consideration and strategic market review, Harris Teeter announced today that it will close its Jenkins Row location at 1350 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, D.C. 20003 on or before January 22, 2022.

Harris Teeter's Jenkins Row location in Washington, D.C. opened in May of 2008. The Company employs 121 valued associates at this location and began informing associates of the store closing on December 3, 2021.

Harris Teeter made a strategic decision to close this location only after careful consideration. In the coming weeks, the Company will work closely with its valued associates to assist them through the closing process. Harris Teeter will offer its associates the opportunity to transfer to other area locations.

We have multiple stores in the area, and we look forward to our associates joining those new teams and are encouraging our customers to shop at any of our other convenient area locations.

Store #383: The Yards Location, 401 M Street SE, Washington, D.C. 20003

Store #353: Constitution Square Location, 1201 First St NE, Washington, D.C. 20002

Store #231: The Citadel Location, 1631 Kalorama Rd NW Suite 100, Washington, D.C. 20009

The Company will inform customers of this decision through in-store signage and e-VIC communication.

Media Contact

Paige Pauroso, Harris Teeter, 704-844-3101, ppauroso@harristeeter.com

 

SOURCE Harris Teeter

