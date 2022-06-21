Four female leaders recognized for exceptional performance in the retail food industry
MATTHEWS, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four Harris Teeter associates were recognized by Progressive Grocer with a Top Women in Grocery award for their exceptional performance and achievements among female leaders in the retail food industry.
Each year, Progressive Grocer invites food and grocery retailers across the country to nominate women within their organization to receive this prestigious award for showcasing overall excellence and continued achievement in the retail food industry.
Four Harris Teeter award winners were recognized across two categories:
Senior-level Executives:
- Christy Hubbard, Senior Director of Operations
Rising Stars:
- Crystal Fitzgerald, Manager, IS Projects
- Susan Gibbons, Manager Associate Relations, Central Region
Store Managers:
- Lorresa Lafrancis, Store Director, Harris Teeter Store #170, Cornelius, N.C.
"Harris Teeter is proud to see the industry recognize what we experience working alongside these incredibly talented female leaders everyday," said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. "These women contribute to the overall success of the Harris Teeter brand and pave the way for future female leaders at Harris Teeter. We're fortunate to have such inspiring talent on our team."
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
