MATTHEWS, N.C., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today a $5,000 donation to participating Together In Education (TIE) schools near Winston-Salem, N.C. Four local schools will receive $1,250 each to reinforce the company's commitment to education.
This donation is made possible by the North Carolina Education Lottery and is in addition to the dollars each school receives from Harris Teeter through its active participation in the company's TIE program, Harris Teeter's fundraising program for local schools throughout its communities.
Together In Education schools receiving this payout:
- West Forsyth High School- Clemmons, N.C
- Meadowlark Middle School PTSA- Winston-Salem, N.C.
- South Fork Elementary School- Winston-Salem, N.C.
- Southwest Elementary - Clemmons, N.C.
The North Carolina Lottery provides incentive payments to retailers who sell winning tickets in various lottery games. Harris Teeter has chosen to donate its incentive awards back to local schools. The Harper Hill Commons Harris Teeter recently sold a winning ticket, resulting in a $5,000 incentive award.
"Harris Teeter is proud to donate this incentive payment to participating TIE schools," said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. "Educating and supporting the next generation is a top priority for Harris Teeter, which makes it more important than ever for us to give back to our Together in Education partners."
To learn more about Harris Teeter's Together in Education program, click here.
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
