MATTHEWS, N.C., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter today announced a donation of nearly $13,000 in Harris Teeter gift cards to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern N.C. as part of its Big Four Grocery Assist promotion.
Harris Teeter joined forces with the Big Four schools in N.C. to donate $10 for every game day assist throughout the 2020 – 2021 basketball season. The Big Four schools include: Duke University; North Carolina State University; The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Wake Forest University.
"Harris Teeter is proud to partner with the Big Four schools to support the Food Bank of Central & Eastern N.C.," said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. "The Big Four Grocery Assist promotion is a unique way for Harris Teeter to engage the local community while showing support our collegiate partners and raising funds to help eliminate hunger."
The Big Four schools collectively had 1,280 game day assists throughout the season, totaling $12,800 in Harris Teeter gift cards. The donation will remain local to the Big Four schools, benefitting the Food Bank of Central & Eastern N.C. which serves families across its 34-county service territory, including Durham, Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Wake county.
"We're truly grateful to our long-time partners at Harris Teeter and North Carolina's Big Four schools," said Peter Werbicki, president & CEO for the Food Bank of Central & N.C. "The funds raised through the Big Four Grocery assist promotion will allow us to nourish thousands of our friends and neighbors."
Harris Teeter is committed to fighting hunger and raising awareness for hunger insecurity throughout the communities it serves. For more information about Harris Teeter's community efforts, please visit harristeeter.com/community.
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
