MATTHEWS, N.C., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter today announced a donation $18,100 in Harris Teeter gift cards to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern N.C. as part of its Big Four Grocery Assist promotion.
Harris Teeter joined forces with the Big Four schools in N.C. to donate $10 for every game day assist throughout the 2021 – 2022 basketball season. The Big Four schools include: Duke University; North Carolina State University; The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Wake Forest University.
"Harris Teeter is proud to partner with the Big Four schools to support the Food Bank of Central & Eastern N.C.," said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. "The Big Four Grocery Assist promotion is a unique way for Harris Teeter to engage the local community while showing support to our collegiate partners and raising funds to help eliminate hunger."
The Big Four schools collectively had 1,810 game day assists throughout the season, totaling $18,100 in Harris Teeter gift cards, which will help our partners feed more than 90,000 people. The donation will remain local to the Big Four schools, benefitting the Food Bank of Central & Eastern N.C. which serves families across its 34-county service territory, including Durham, Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Wake County.
"These results are incredible, and we're so thankful to our partners at Harris Teeter for the impact this donation will have," said Peter Werbicki, president & CEO for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. "At a time when inflation is making it hard for families with tight budgets, these gift cards will help ensure they have access to nourishing food, consistently."
Harris Teeter is committed to fighting hunger and raising awareness for hunger insecurity throughout the communities it serves. For more information about Harris Teeter's community efforts, please visit harristeeter.com/community.
About the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina is a nonprofit organization that has provided food for people at risk of hunger in 34 counties in central and eastern North Carolina for 40 years. The Food Bank serves a network of more than 800 partner agencies such as soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and programs for children and adults through warehouses in Durham, Greenville, New Bern, Raleigh, the Sandhills (Southern Pines), and Wilmington. In fiscal year 2020-2021, the Food Bank distributed nearly 139 million pounds of food (over half of which was perishable) and non-food essentials through these agencies. Sadly, hunger remains a serious problem in central and eastern North Carolina. In these counties, nearly 600,000 people struggle to access nutritious and adequate amounts of food necessary for an active and healthy life. Website available in Spanish and English: foodbankcenc.org.
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
Media Contact
Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter, 704-844-3904, drobinson@harristeeter.com
SOURCE Harris Teeter