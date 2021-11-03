MATTHEWS, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now through Dec. 28, 2021 Harris Teeter will host Harvest Feast – an annual fund drive to aid local hunger relief efforts. Harris Teeter shoppers are invited to Round Up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at checkout to benefit its hunger relief partners.
In 2020, Harris Teeter shoppers and associates donated $1.9 million through last year's Harvest Feast campaign for those facing food insecurity. The Company hopes to raise even more money during this year's campaign as the number of children and families living in America who are facing hunger and food insecurity are at an all-time high. According to the USDA's Household Food Insecurity report, more than 38 million people in the United States experienced hunger in 2020.
Since 2005, Harris Teeter's Harvest Feast Round Up campaign has raised more than $9.4 million in monetary donations and hundreds of thousands of pounds of nonperishable food.
"The number of hardworking families, including children, seniors and veterans, within our communities who do not know when they will have their next meal, is astonishing," said Danna Robinson communication manager for Harris Teeter. "Many of our food bank partners are facing record numbers of requests for assistance due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic, which is why it is so important to Harris Teeter to provide a convenient way for shoppers to give back."
Harris Teeter is proud to partner with 19 agencies throughout its marketing areas to help eliminate hunger for food insecure families throughout the year. Both Harris Teeter's food bank and food pantry partners are assigned stores within their service areas to ensure 100% of the funds collected through this campaign remain local to the community in which the donation is made.
"We are continuously overwhelmed by the generosity of our valued associates and shoppers who help us provide millions of meals to our community members-in-need each year. It is important to remind our shoppers that every dollar raised at their Harris Teeter will go directly to serving hungry families within their community," said Robinson.
The success of Harris Teeter's Harvest Feast campaign hinges on the generosity of its loyal shoppers and valued associates. Supporting our neighbors-in-need is more important than ever. No donation is too big or small, and Harris Teeter hopes for continued participation again in 2021.
To learn more about Harris Teeter's Harvest Feast Round Up campaign, click here.
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
