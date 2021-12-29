MATTHEWS, N.C., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today the launch of its Backpack Boosters Round Up Campaign to help provide nutritious meals and school supplies to children-in-need.
Now through Jan. 25., shoppers are invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar to support this effort. The funds collected through Backpack Boosters will benefit local food bank backpack programs which provide nutritious meals and snacks to families-in-need across Harris Teeter's operating area.
"While many families look forward to weekends, there are many children who leave school on Friday afternoon not knowing when they'll receive their next meal," said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. "With generous contributions from our associates and shoppers to support our local food bank partners' backpack programs, we can help those children and their families who are facing food insecurity."
100% of funds collected through this campaign will benefit the local community in which the donation was made.
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
