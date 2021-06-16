MATTHEWS, N.C., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today the launch of its Backpack Boosters Round Up Campaign to help provide nutritious meals and school supplies to children-in-need.
Now through Aug. 24, shoppers are invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar to support this effort. The funds collected through Backpack Boosters will benefit one of two causes: either local food bank backpack programs which provide nutritious meals and snacks to families-in-need across Harris Teeter's operating area or Charlotte, N.C.'s own Classroom Central, which equips students-in-need to effectively learn by collecting and distributing free school supplies to teachers across six school districts and nearly 200 schools.
Select Harris Teeter locations across North and South Carolina, including Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lancaster, Mecklenburg and Union counties will collect funds to benefit Classroom Central, while all other Harris Teeter locations will benefit local food banks.
"While many families look forward to weekends, there are many children who leave school on Friday afternoon not knowing when they'll receive their next meal," said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. "With generous contributions from our associates and shoppers to support our local food bank partners' backpack programs, we can help those children and their families who are facing food insecurity."
"The inclusion of Classroom Central is essential to round out our Backpack Boosters program. This partnership will provide teachers and students access to free school supplies to ensure they are equipped with the resources needed to be successful throughout the school year," said Robinson.
100% of funds collected through this campaign will benefit the local community in which the donation was made.
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
