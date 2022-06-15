Company accepting monetary donations at registers to support students, childhood hunger programs
MATTHEWS, N.C., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today the launch of its Backpack Boosters Round Up Campaign to help provide nutritious meals and school supplies to students-in-need.
Now through Aug. 23, shoppers are invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar to support this effort.
The funds collected through Backpack Boosters will benefit local food bank backpack programs which provide nutritious meals and snacks to families-in-need across Harris Teeter's operating area.
In select North and South Carolina counties – Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, and Lancaster – the funds will be divided evenly between Second Harvest Food Bank of the Metrolina and Classroom Central.
Classroom Central's mission is to equip students-in-need to learn by collecting and distributing free school supplies to their teachers, which is a mission Harris Teeter is thrilled to support again this year.
"While many families look forward to weekends, there are many children who leave school on Friday afternoon not knowing when they'll receive their next meal," said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. "With generous contributions from our associates and shoppers to support our local food bank partners' backpack programs, we can help those children and their families who are facing food insecurity."
100% of funds collected through this campaign will benefit the local community in which the donation was made.
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.
