MATTHEWS, N.C., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today the launch of its United Way and Salvation Army Round Up Campaign. Now through Nov. 2, Harris Teeter shoppers are invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at checkout; 100 percent of funds raised will be distributed evenly among local United Way chapters and Salvation Army commands throughout Harris Teeter's marketing areas.
"Harris Teeter is proud to continue its support of United Way and The Salvation Army," said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. "COVID-19 continues to impact many events which fund critical programs for nonprofits like The Salvation Army's Red Kettle program. By offering a convenient way for our valued associates and loyal shoppers to give back, we can help ensure our communities continue to have access to the critical resources they need."
Focusing on education, health, financial stability and basic needs, United Way works to create an environment of opportunity where thousands of families in our communities can have a chance for a better life.
"As communities continue to grapple with the health and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, we are grateful for the continued support and partnership with Harris Teeter to assist our neighbors in need," said Clint Hill, chief development officer for United Way of Central Carolinas. "The generosity of Harris Teeter employees and customers helps to create stability for children and families in our community by providing greater access to basic needs like housing/shelter, food, health care, mental health services and more."
The Salvation Army assists individuals and families-in-need by providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation services and clothing and shelter for those facing homelessness.
"Helping families overcome financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic requires that we all work together. We are grateful for Harris Teeter and our decades-long partnership serving the community," said Lt. Colonel Jim Arrowood, divisional commander for The Salvation Army of North and South Carolina. "We have seen a tremendous increase in the numbers of requests from families and individuals hit hard by the COVID pandemic and fighting every day to overcome obstacles to their success. Harris Teeter's Round Up campaign will help thousands of families in desperate need of hope."
All funds collected through this campaign will remain local, benefitting the United Way chapter and The Salvation Army command in the community nearest to the Harris Teeter at which the money was donated.
About United Way
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately-funded nonprofit. We're engaged in 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.
About Harris Teeter
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
