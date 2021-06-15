MATTHEWS, N.C., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter is proud to recognize the LGBTQ+ community and celebrate Pride month. During the month of June, the Company will honor the LGBTQ+ community's past and reflect on the inspiring successes that have advanced equality for all.
The Company's celebration of Pride month furthers its commitment to building an environment of inclusion where every associate and shopper is treated with respect and appreciation for the qualities that make each of us unique.
Through supplier programs and partnerships, including Pride-themed product packaging and supplier-sponsored donation programs, Harris Teeter is increasing visibility and support for advocacy organizations to advance equality for the LGBTQ+ community.
P&G Can't Cancel Pride
Harris Teeter is partnering with P&G to support Can't Cancel Pride, a program established in 2020 and dedicated to promoting visibility and raising funds for diverse LGBTQ+ communities impacted by COVID-19. Harris Teeter has also partnered with P&G to donate $25,000 to CenterLink, a nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ organizations worldwide.
Johnson & Johnson CARE WITH PRIDE
Additionally, through Johnson & Johnson's CARE WITH PRIDE® initiative, for every Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health CARE WITH PRIDE® item purchased at participating retail stores, Johnson & Johnson will donate $1* to Family Equality, a nonprofit organization committed to advancing legal and lived equality for LGBTQ families, and for those who wish to form them, through building community, changing hearts and minds, and driving policy change.
*Minimum donation of $85,000; maximum donation of $100,000.
Vizzy Human Rights Campaign
In its beer and wine department, Harris Teeter will offer limited edition Vizzy Hard Seltzer Pride Pack, made in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign®, the nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights organization. To celebrate all LGBTQ+ identities, Vizzy will also donate $1 million to support the Human Rights Campaign®.
Barefoot Bubbly Pride Package
As a proud ally of the LGBTQ+ community for 30+ years, Barefoot continues to show love, support, and strive for equality, greater representation and inclusiveness of the LGBTQ+ community. $1 proceed per case sold of the Barefoot Bubbly Pride Package is donated to Free Mom Hugs and the National Center for Transgender Equality**.
Free Mom Hugs is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating families, church and civic leaders, encouraging them to not only affirm the value of the LGBTQ+ community but celebrate with them.
The National Center for Transgender Equality advocates to change policies and society to increase understanding and acceptance of transgender people.
**To be divided equally between the two charities up to $100,000 for cases sold between March 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022; excluding California.
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
