Company partners with suppliers to support LGBTQIA+ community
Matthews, N.C. , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter is proud to recognize the LGBTQIA+ community and celebrate Pride month. During the month of June, the Company will honor the LGBTQIA+ community's past and reflect on the inspiring successes that have advanced equality for all.
The Company's celebration of Pride month furthers its commitment to building an environment of inclusion where every associate and shopper is treated with respect and appreciation for the qualities that make each of us unique.
Through supplier programs and partnerships, including Pride-themed product packaging and supplier-sponsored donation programs, Harris Teeter is increasing visibility and support for advocacy organizations to advance equality for the LGBTQIA+ community.
P&G and iHeartMedia's Can't Cancel Pride 2022 – Proud AND Together
Harris Teeter is partnering with P&G and iHeartMedia to support Can't Cancel Pride 2022 – Proud AND Together, a fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ community celebrating inclusivity for all. The program, established in 2020, is dedicated to promoting visibility and raising funds for LGBTQ+ organizations with a track record of positive impact and support of the LGBTQ+ community. Through this partnership, Harris Teeter & P&G are donating $25,000 to CenterLink, a nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ centers and their communities worldwide for over 25 years. Tune in on June 14 at 8 P.M. ET/ 5 P.M. PT on iHeartRadio's TikTok, YouTube and Facebook as well as on iHeartRadio's PrideRadio.com and Revry for performances and appearances from the most influential voices in the LGBTQ+ community and the biggest names in culture and entertainment. Join us in supporting brands that celebrate Pride!
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. CARE WITH PRIDE®
Additionally, through the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. CARE WITH PRIDE® initiative, for every Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health CARE WITH PRIDE® item purchased at participating retail stores, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. will donate $1* to Family Equality, a nonprofit organization committed to advancing legal and lived equality for LGBTQ families, and for those who wish to form them, through building community, changing hearts and minds, and driving policy change.
*Product: NEUTROGENA® Oil Free Acne Wash Facial Cleanser 9.1oz. must be purchased from 5/14/22 - 7/17/22. A min/max $100,000/$125,000 donation will be made.
For over three decades, Barefoot has championed for and celebrated the LGBTQ+ community to shine and share their true selves. This year, Barefoot will continue to strive for equality and is inviting consumers to #ShineWithUs by launching a 2022 Sweet Rosé Bubbly Pride bottle edition, with $1 proceeds per case sold* benefiting the non-profit organizations National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) and Free Mom Hugs. Free Mom Hugs is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating families, church and civic leaders, encouraging them to not only affirm the value of the LGBTQ+ community but celebrate with them. The National Center for Transgender Equality advocates to change policies and society to increase understanding and acceptance of transgender people.
**To be divided equally between the two charities up to $120,000 for all cases sold between May 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023; excluding California, Alabama, Illinois, Mississippi
Together, Miller Lite and Equality Foundation are launching a new program, 'Open & Proud,' to help make the 55,000 bars that serve Miller Lite become more welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community by the end of 2022 through inclusivity training, community town halls and a $450,000 total donation to Equality Foundation. Since 2017, Miller Lite has donated a total of $350K to support local chapters of the Equality Federation. 2022 will be the six-year anniversary of the partnership.
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.
About the Consumer Health business of Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, we are driven to improve the personal health of people everywhere. Our differentiated portfolio of iconic brands, including Tylenol®, Zarbee's®, Neutrogena®, Aveeno®, Listerine®, OGX®, and Johnson's®, delivers life-enhancing, first-to-market innovation. By combining the power of science with meaningful human insights and digital-first thinking, we help more than 1.2 billion people live healthier lives every day, from their very first day.
Barefoot®, the #1 selling wine brand in the world with a long history of inclusivity, has remained a proud ally of the LGBTQ+ community since 1988, making its first donation to an LGBTQ+ charity, the Golden Gate Business Association of San Francisco. Each year, Barefoot sponsors a number of LGBTQ+ events around the globe. Additionally, Barefoot is continually recognized as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality. To learn more, visit barefootwine.com/lgbtq.
Barefoot®, the most awarded wine and bubbly brand in U.S. competitions, can be found worldwide bearing the fun and iconic footprint label. Barefoot offers 20 types of still wine available for an SRP of $6 for 750 mL bottles, $11 for 1.5-liter bottles, $19 for Barefoot On Tap 3L Box, and $5 for Barefoot Wine-To-Go. Barefoot Bubbly® sparkling wine offers 11 different styles of bubbly and special packaging collections, with an SRP of $9. Barefoot® also offers wine-based spritzer cans made in a fizzy and light wine style with added hints of fruit flavor. Barefoot Spritzer™ has seven flavors — available in 8.4 oz. cans nationwide, with an SRP $8 for a four-pack and $2 for singles. Barefoot Hard Seltzer comes in 6 flavors and is one of the only wine-based hard seltzers on the market! With 70 calories per 8.4 oz can, and an SRP of $8 for a four-pack.
About Molson Coors Beverage Company
For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well.
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
Media Contacts:
Harris Teeter: Danna Robinson, drobinson@harristeeter.com, 704-844-3904
Paige Pauroso, ppauroso@harristeeter.com, 704-844-3101
P&G: Brent Miller, miller.br.4@pg.com, 917-423-5338
Barefoot Bubbly: Chelsea Berardicurti, Chelsea.Berardicurti@ejgallo.com, 332-999-7593
Media Contact
Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter, 704-844-3904, drobinson@harristeeter.com
SOURCE Harris Teeter