Majority of locations add hour of operation

MATTHEWS, N.C. , June 15, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today the company will revise its hours of operation. Effective June 15, 2022 store operating hours will be 6 a.m.11 p.m. for many of its stores.

"Harris Teeter recognizes customer shopping patterns often change as we enter summer," said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. "We know convenience is a top priority for many of our customers and extending our hours further demonstrates our commitment to create an incredible place to shop."

Summer service hours for the Butchers Market, Fishermans Market and Fresh Foods Market will also begin in June. Effective June 15, the meat and seafood service hours are 10 a.m.9 p.m. and the deli service counter hours are 8 a.m.9 p.m.

All Harris Teeter locations store hours are 6 a.m.11 p.m. excluding the following store locations:

    •     Store 96, 24 Hours; 5920 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington, N.C.

 

    •     Store 301, 24 Hours; 1940 Eastwood Rd., Wilmington, N.C.

 

 

    •     Store 135, 24 Hours; 203 Alston Blvd., Hampstead, N.C.

 

 

    •     Store 387, 7 a.m.11 p.m.; 5400 North Croatan Hwy #A, Kitty Hawk, N.C.

 

 

    •     Store 352, 7 a.m.11 p.m.; 1201 First St. NE, Washington, D.C.    

 

 

    •     Store 231, 7 a.m.11 p.m.; 1631 Kalorama Rd. NW, Suite 100, Washington, D.C.

 

 

    •     Store 383, 7 a.m.11 p.m.; 401 M Street SE, Washington, D.C,        

 

 

    •     Store 181, 6 a.m. – midnight; 2800 Arctic Ave, Virginia Beach, V.A.

 

 

Customers can check their local store opening times using Harris Teeter's Store Locator.

About Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact

Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter, 704-844-3904, drobinson@harristeeter.com

 

SOURCE Harris Teeter

