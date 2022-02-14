MATTHEWS, N.C., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today that all store locations will return to previous store closing hours and will close at 10 p.m. This change is effective on February 16.
Harris Teeter made a temporary change to close stores an hour earlier in mid-January to focus on closing protocols to ensure a great shopping experience. We look forward to welcoming our loyal shoppers back into stores after 9 p.m. while continuing to provide excellent customer service.
Customers can check their local store opening times using Harris Teeter's Store Locator.
About Harris Teeter
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
