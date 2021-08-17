MATTHEWS, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today that the company is selling its Hunter Farms dairy processing plant to Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association, Inc. The sale is expected to close Aug. 30, 2021.
Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative is a community of more than 900 dairy farm families in thirteen states passionate about cultivating dairy goodness and bottling fresh Maola brand milk and dairy products. Founded in 1920, the cooperative's farmers produce three billion pounds of milk a year for consumers and manufacturers worldwide. The cooperative also owns processing facilities in Newport News, Va., Strasburg, Va., Laurel, Md., and Landover, Md.
"Hunter Farms is a unique part of the Harris Teeter business as it is not only Harris Teeter's sole dairy resource and a very recognizable and beloved brand in our stores," said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter, "but it also supplies dairy products to other major retail and restaurant chains across the Southeastern United States."
"Hunter Farms' successful and recognizable ice cream and beverage brands will continue to be featured on Harris Teeter's shelves, and our valued associates will be retained and offered comparable positions with the new owner."
With nearly 160 full-time associates in its High Point, N.C. facility, the team at Hunter Farms produces, in addition to milk, a variety of frozen dairy treats, juices, culture products and ice creams.
"Harris Teeter would like to thank our skilled and dedicated associates for building a successful business so many organizations depend on and for creating a beloved brand as well as products our shoppers crave," said Robinson. "We believe Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association, Inc. will continue the legacy of the Hunter Farms business – investing in the High Point community and providing continued employment for our dedicated and valued associates."
"The purchase of the Hunter Farms dairy processing plant is a long-term investment and growth opportunity for our cooperative in the High Point community," said Jay Bryant, CEO, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative. "We are excited to strengthen our value-added business and expand our cooperative's processing footprint in the southeast. With our five processing plants working in cooperation, we are establishing ourselves as the premier sustainable choice for dairy on the east coast."
About Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative
Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative is a community of dairy farm families passionate about cultivating dairy goodness and bottling fresh Maola brand milk and dairy products. Founded in 1920, the cooperative's farmers produce three billion pounds of milk a year for consumers and manufacturers worldwide. Our dairy farm families take pride in creating dairy products people crave, operating with passion and integrity, responsibly caring for our resources and providing a rewarding livelihood for our farmers and employees. For more information about Maryland & Virginia, visit: http://www.mdvamilk.com
About Harris Teeter
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.
