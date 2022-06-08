Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products Within the Packaged Goods Industry
LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that Hart Dairy, the ethically driven, largest single-source producer of Pasture Raised, Grass Fed 365 days per year milk in North America, has been selected as "Milk Product of the Year."
Hart Dairy is the only national brand to sell milk from cows that are pasture raised and grass fed 365 days a year. Additionally, it's the first pasteurized dairy cow milk sold in the US with the Certified Humane® designation. This rigorous process checks that all dairy cows have the proper conditions to optimize cow health and well-being.
Hart Dairy is also Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World. This certifies that the cows are raised in accordance with the highest animal welfare standards in the U.S. and Canada, using sustainable agriculture methods on an independent farm. One of approximately 50 farms in the world to be selected to A Greener World's Certified Regenerative Pilot Program, this holistic approach includes developing a five-year plan annually audited around the whole-farm assurance of sustainability, measuring benefits for soil, water, air, biodiversity, infrastructure, animal welfare and social responsibility.
Hart Dairy's regenerative agriculture practices help address climate change by rebuilding soil matter and restoring degraded soil biodiversity, which results in carbon drawdown and improving the water cycle. Meanwhile, rotational grazing promotes recovery and growth of the fields, all while the cows are never confined.
"What an honor it is to receive this Mindful award for 'Milk Product of the Year.' It's time to care about your milk. We started Hart Dairy with a goal of treating cows humanely, making highly nutritious milk accessible for more people in the United States and building an environmentally sustainable dairy," said Tim Connell, CEO of Hart Dairy. "We're doing that now and proud to bring this product to the tables of American families."
The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what's right for people and the planet. Recognizing the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products. This year's program attracted more than 1650 nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency.
"Brands can claim to be 'pasture raised' or 'grass fed,' but nebulous standards allow them to be on pasture for just 120 - 150 days a year. That's misleading to consumers," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. "Hart Dairy cows are never confined, so they're always grazing on fresh grass. The result is a highly nutritious option at an affordable price point as well as preserving the land through their commitment to regenerative agriculture. Hart Dairy milk is also NON-GMO Project Verified and their recyclable cartons are made from 100% US-sourced wood. Hart Dairy milk is better for you, the cows, and the planet. Congratulations on being our choice for 'Milk Product of the Year.'"
The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage and Snacks, Supplements, and Leadership. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.
Hart Dairy has redefined the grass-fed dairy standard through its production of premium Pasture Raised, Grass Fed 365 days per year milk products. Located in Waynesboro, Georgia, Hart Dairy sits on 2,000 acres of pristine farmland and is the largest single-source producer of pasture-raised and grass-fed milk in North America. The farm boasts happy cows that roam free, are never confined and are grass-fed 365 days a year in a Certified Humane®, non-GMO environment. Under the guidance of Dr. Richard Watson, a pioneer in world-class grazing and pasture-based techniques, Hart Dairy passionately combines animal welfare and better-for-you dairy products with truly on-pasture, grass-fed cows. For more information, visit http://www.hartdairy.com.
