LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harvest of the Sea, a national leader in premium seafood products, announces its launch of Seafood Medley at Costco locations regionally.
The roll out for Seafood Medley has already begun in Costco in the Bay Area and San Diego, California, Arizona and Colorado along with Texas. Beginning March 25, Seafood Medley will be available for purchase in the Greater Los Angeles Area. Available in 2.5 lb. (40 oz) bag. The Seafood Medley is a frozen blend of the best shrimp from Asia, Mexico or South America combined with Indian wild-caught calamari, Argentine scallops, and Canadian Prince Edward Island Blue Mussels.
This launch comes at a perfect time as more consumers continue to consume and purchase frozen seafood that is convenient and ready-to-cook according to Seafood Source. According to the Global Seafood Market Trajectory and Analysis, the global market for Seafood estimated at $113.2 billion in the year 2020 and is projected to reach a revised size of $138.7 billion by 2027.
"The sales growth and increase for demand we experienced over the past year has given us the momentum to move forward with our Costco roll out," Mark Shinbane, President and CEO of Harvest of the Sea. "Our goal was to curate the ideal blend of the world's finest seafood and that's exactly what we created with our Seafood Medley. It is a fantastic dish that is easy to prepare from your stovetop in only five minutes. As we've seen more consumers become confident in the kitchen during the pandemic, this launch allows us to offer premium seafood at a great value to Costco customers."
To learn more about Seafood Medley, visit https://www.harvestsea.com/seafood-medley.
To find Seafood Medley near you, visit https://www.harvestsea.com/find-seafood-medley.
About Harvest of the Sea
Founded in 1961, Harvest of the Sea is a national leader in distributing premium seafood products. The company's reputation and long-standing relationships are global, and are best known for their quality, transparency, and sustainability. With a culture based on innovation and ability to provide customized, value-added solutions for retail, wholesale, food service entities and meal kit companies, Harvest of the Sea has continued to drive industry standards and set apart Harvest of the Seas from other seafood companies.
